Giants Announce Major Abdul Carter Injury Update Before Eagles Game

On Sunday, the 4-2-1 New York Giants will take on the 2-6 Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Philadelphia Eagles have dropped six consecutive games and will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts for the remainder of the season. Tanner McKee has started the previous three games for the Eagles; however, the Giants will face off against a new Eagles quarterback as the Eagles announced that former Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton will start.

Meanwhile, New York also lost its starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. Similarly to the Eagles, New York also lost their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. Fortunately, the team also announced some encouraging injury news heading into Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

New York Giants Announce Abdul Carter Injury News

As the New York Giants returned from their bye, Abdul Carter was absent during Monday’s and Wednesday’s practice sessions.

However, head coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism regarding Carter’s availability for Sunday’s game, saying, “Abdul (Carter) should be fine, but he’s sick.”

After the New York Giants lost star pass rusher Brian Burns to a season-ending injury, Carter has become more important for New York’s defense. Giants Wire’s Tyler Henry wrote of Carter’s impact: “Carter has really stepped up in a big way since the Giants lost elite pass rusher Brian Burns a few weeks ago. Certainly, Carter’s sack total is nothing that jumps off the stat sheet. However, Carter has been drawing multiple holding calls in every game over the last few weeks.”

Additionally, Carter has developed into a leader for the Giants. After New York’s win over Houston, head coach John Harbaugh revealed that Abdul Carter spoke at halftime. Harbaugh said, “Abdul Carter told the guys at halftime, ‘No matter what empty the tank. No matter what, come back in here with nothing left, and that’s what they did’.”

Abdul Carter has registered only two sacks this season. However, he’s the third-highest graded edge in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Eagles Quarterback Change

Carter’s presence will be important as New York takes on the mobile Eagles quarterback Joe Milton.

Regarding Philadelphia’s quarterback change, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote: “The Eagles, looking to snap a six-game losing streak, have reportedly decided to bench McKee and turn to quarterback Joe Milton III, whom they signed off the Cowboys’ practice squad on Oct. 16, hoping to spark a turnaround when the New York Giants visit on Sunday.

Milton, 6-foot-5 and 236 pounds, has faced the Giants once before, in the 2025 regular-season finale on Jan. 4, a 34-17 Giants win.

Milton completed 7 of 13 passes for 73 yards and an interception in that game, and rushed once for four yards. Sunday’s game will be his first career start.

The Eagles, like the Giants, will have used three different starting quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts is on injured reserve after being diagnosed with blood clots. McKee has appeared in three games, all losses, and has completed 72 of 114 passes for 638 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.”