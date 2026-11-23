On Sunday, the New York Giants improved to 6-3-1 with a 23-18 win over the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars.

The game marked New York’s first win over a team with a .500 or better record as the Jaguars entered Sunday’s contest with a 7-2 record.

While the Giants took a 20-6 halftime lead, it was the team’s defense that stole the show as they limited Jacksonville’s high-powered offense to 18 total points and delivered crucial stops when required.

The win represented a large step in the right direction for the John Harbaugh-led Giants. Unfortunately, it was not all positive as one Giants starter is facing likely punishment from the NFL after his actions during the fourth quarter.

New York Giants Center Could Face NFL Punishment After Jaguars Game

During the fourth quarter, the New York Giants’ offense struggled to put the game away as it totaled minus-14 yards in its first three drives. In their third drive of the fourth quarter, the Giants picked up eight yards on second-and-10 after a reception by wide receiver Malik Nabers. However, Giants center Bryan Hudson was flagged for unnecessary roughness after a hit once the play had concluded.

Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton posted on X: “That is a killer personal foul on Bryan Hudson.

Instead of a third and 2 after the catch by Nabers, Giants faced a third and 17.”

Hudson could be fined for a hit on a defenseless player once the NFL reviews the play. A flag does not necessarily result in a fine from the NFL.

Regarding potential fines after games, the NFL posted on its website: “The NFL uses the fine schedule to outline the league’s and the union’s expectations for players to conduct themselves in a way that honors the sport and respects the game, themselves, their fellow players, the fans and the league. The rules are intended to protect the players from unnecessary risk, promote player safety and emphasize sportsmanship and respect of teammates, opponents, coaches, officials and fans.

Player infractions may come to the league’s attention in a variety of ways. The league may respond to an official’s call during a game or to a specific play that a team submits for review. The NFL Officiating Department also reviews every play from every game and refers potential violations to the Football Operations compliance team.”

Hudson has started seven games for the Giants this season.

Giants vs. Jaguars Takeaways

Despite the potential fine, Sunday’s game was a very encouraging outing for the playoff hopeful New York Giants.

Regarding the win, Giants Wire’s Kevin Hickey wrote: “The New York Giants bounced back in a big way Sunday, holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 23-18 victory at MetLife Stadium. New York built a 20-6 halftime advantage behind a touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy to Malik Nabers and a rushing score from Jameis Winston.

Kicker Dominic Zvada also delivered, connecting on field goals from 53, 54 and 43 yards. The Giants’ defense was equally impressive, intercepting Trevor Lawrence twice through Deonte Banks and Paulson Adebo while Abdul Carter recorded multiple sacks.

Jacksonville made a second-half push, scoring 12 fourth-quarter points to make things interesting. Brian Thomas Jr. caught a touchdown pass from Lawrence, but Kayvon Thibodeaux intercepted the ensuing two-point conversion attempt. The Giants also survived two Cam Skattebo fumbles, including one deep in their own territory. New York’s defense stood tall when it mattered most, securing a much-needed win over one of the AFC’s top teams.”