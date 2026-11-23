Cam Skattebo just can’t do right for doing wrong, but one former Super Bowl-winner for the New York Giants defended the running back after his latest error of judgement during the 23-18 statement win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.

Skattebo carried the ball 14 times for just 34 yards, but he did play a crucial role in killing the clock in the final stages. Before then, Skattebo fumbled for the fifth time this season.

Lax ball security continues to be a problem for a player whose status as the Giants’ RB1 is constantly questioned, but a former NFL runner has Skattebo’s back. Two-time Super Bowl winner Brandon Jacobs knows all about the pressure on running backs for Big Blue, and he had a message for Skattebo’s critics.

Jacobs reminded fans, “Had my share of fumbles so I get it. Tiki had his share of fumbles Ahmad had his share of fumbles Derrick Ward had his share of fumbles RELAX!!!”

Relaxing is easier said than done when Skattebo has put the ball on the ground way too often this season. His latest fumble might’ve proved critical had stand-in quarterback J.J. McCarthy not made what head coach John Harbaugh considered one of the sneakily crucial plays of the game.

Harbaugh also saw Skattebo make another risky and suspect decision. The kind sure to continue the debate about the coach’s patience for the second-year pro’s antics.

Cam Skattebo Continues to Offer Mixed Results

Skattebo averaged a mere 2.4 yards per carry and failed to protect the ball when he got it punched loose late in the third quarter. Jags’ safety Antonio Johnson would’ve turned the turnover into a scoop and score if McCarthy hadn’t made a clutch tackle.

Plays like this are somewhat inevitable for Skattebo. His straight-ahead running style and appetite for getting hit and staying on his feet lead to prolonged plays, extra tackles and more opportunities for defenders to attack the ball.

Jacobs, who played for the Giants from 2005-11 and then again in 2013, encountered the same problems because of his own bruising style. Yet, the potential cost of Skattebo’s bad habits shouldn’t be understated.

Not after Harbaugh highlighted McCarthy’s intervention as a vital, touchdown-saving play, per SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes. Arguably an even bigger play was subsequently made by Giants’ slot cornerback Dru Phillips, who batted away Lawrence’s pass on 4th-and-1 from inside the red zone to deny Jacksonville any points.

McCarthy and Phillips spared Skattebo’s blushes, but his issues with turnovers aren’t going away. Those issues earned him a spot on the bench earlier this season, but Harbaugh has persisted with Skattebo as the Giants’ lead back.

There’s hardly been an alternative when Tyrone Tracy Jr. is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Skattebo did at least reward Harbaugh’s faith when the Giants needed to keep Lawrence and the Jaguars off the field deep into the fourth quarter.

John Harbaugh Still Sticking With Giants’ Closer

Harbaugh had no problem with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy calling Skattebo’s number to keep the chains moving during a clutch two-minute drill. Skattebo obliged, but he couldn’t resist reviving the risky celebration he had promised to retire.

Although Harbaugh appeared confused and more than a little annoyed at the time, the 64-year-old was ultimately able to see the funny side. Harbs told reporters, Skattebo “couldn’t help himself, could he? Just couldn’t help himself.”

It’s easier for Harbaugh to indulge Skattebo’s quirks after a big win, but this coach and player relationship still looks like an uneasy one. The Skattebo baggage appeared to grate on Harbaugh during the offseason, but the veteran coach is biting his tongue because he knows No. 44 remains a valuable player.

Skattebo’s value to the workhorse-needy Giants was summed up by the disparity between his workload and that of change-of-pace back Devin Singletary against the Jaguars.

As ESPN’s Jordan Raanan pointed out, Skattebo had 55 reps, compared with Singletary’s 10.

The Giants will persist with Skattebo, who will endure his share of mistakes. That’s the life of a pro running back who invites contact, but Harbaugh will still expect Skattebo to clean up his act by protecting the football and making smarter decisions.