Abdul Carter warned us, but just in case there are still any doubters about the New York Giants’ edge-rusher’s ability after he dominated Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carter made a bold claim about his standing in the NFL.

The third player drafted in 2025 simply declared, “I’m the best in the world,” after an otherworldly display to power Big Blue’s 23-18 win over the 7-2 Jags in Week 11, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Carter had just two sacks entering the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 22. He was aware of the increasing negative chatter about his production, so Carter promised something special in a bounce-back game for the Giants.

To his credit, No. 3 delivered by going on a rampage to make Jacksonville quarterback and potential league MVP candidate Lawrence look ordinary at best. Lawrence rarely got on track because he was rarely able to escape Carter.

The latter posted an astonishing “2 quarterback pressures, 2 sacks, 6 quick QB pressures, 4 tackles, 5 QB hits, 2 tackles for loss,” per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, citing Next Gen Stats.

Those remarkable numbers not only helped remind all of the naysayers about Carter’s talent. They also prompted special praise and even a tinge of regret from head coach John Harbaugh.

More to follow…