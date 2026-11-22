While none of the New York Giants stars popped up on Sunday’s inactives list before a first-place showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, one move seemed to signal an unexpected shift.

“A little bit surprising, but DL Darius Alexander is inactive in favor of C.J. Okoye,” ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Giants inactives: DL Darius Alexander, S Jason Pinnock, OL Josh Sills, OT J.C. Davis, RB Greg Desrosiers, CB Nic Jones, TE Thomas Fidone.”

Alexander, 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, has been mostly ineffective in 8 games for the Giants this season with just 1 start — he has 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 1 pass deflection, and 2 QB hits.

“Darius Alexander is inactive for the Giants today,” The AP’s Stephen Whyno wrote on X. “Healthy scratch.”

Pro Football Focus has Alexander among the NFL’s worst defensive tackles — his 56.9 overall grade puts him 99th out of 134 eligible players at his position.

Alexander Predicted for Breakout Season in 2026

The predicted leap for Alexander in Year 2 hasn’t happened.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks put both edge rusher Abddul Carter and Alexander on his “All-Breakout Team” headed into 2026.

The New York Giants and new head coach John Harbaugh moved quickly to get rid of longtime NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence after Harbaugh was hired in January, trading him to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for a 2026 1st-round pick they used on offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa.

The plan to make up for Lawrence’s plus-sized absence took a huge blow when interior defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, a 2025 17-game starter, tore his Achilles tendon during the offseason.

Darius Alexander Whiffing on Huge Opportunity

In 16 games with 2 starts as a rookie in 2025, Alexander had 20 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 4 TFL, 6 QB hits and 1 pass deflection.

The Giants selected Alexander in the 3rd round (No. 65 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft after he was a 2-time All-MAC selection.

“New York’s trade of decorated defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati creates a huge opportunity for Alexander to flex his muscles as a disruptive force between the tackles,” Brooks wrote. “The 2025 third-round pick not only has a clear path to a starting role, but Roy Robertson-Harris’ season-ending injury will lead to more playmaking opportunities for the youngster on a sack-obsessed front line. After notching three sacks and three tackles for loss over his final six games in 2025, the 6-4, 310-pounder is primed for a breakout season as a key piece of the Giants’ rejiggered defensive puzzle.”