In Week 10, the New York Giants fell to 5-3-1 with a 24-21 loss against the division rival Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

The loss was particularly deflating as the team seemed to be in control for a majority of the contest, but failed to make the most of their opportunities. Despite gaining more total yards, having more yards per play, more rushing yards and more passing yards, New York’s failure to execute proved costly.

Now, with the Giants focusing on their Week 11 matchup against the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL has announced a punishment stemming from the Giants’ loss against the Commanders.

NFL Announces Punishment for Commanders Player After New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders Game

Every year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agree on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures. According to the NFL, the purpose of this is “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

Late in the third quarter, New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed an eight-yard pass to tight end Theo Johnson, which picked up eight yards and a first down. Initially, the referees threw a flag for an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit by Commanders defender Frankie Luvu. However, the referees opted to pick up the flag and not award the Giants the extra 15 yards, which the penalty would have entailed. The Giants ended up punting three plays later.

The officials’ decision to pick up the flag was controversial. The Giants Report posted on X: “Big miss on a Helmet-to-Helmet hit by Frankie Luvu on Theo Johnson. Would have been an extra 15 yards. Tough break but a first down nonetheless.”

Apparently, the NFL also disagreed with the referee’s decision as they fined Luvu $17,911 for a hit on a defenseless player.

Luvu could choose to appeal. If he were to appeal, his case would be “heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding.”

New York Giants vs. Jaguars

Unfortunately for New York, those 15 yards could have helped make the difference during a tight game against the Commanders, but the focus is now solely on the Jaguars in Week 11.

The Giants will have a tough task as they face off against the Jaguars, who are shaping up to be one of the strongest teams in the AFC.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan predicted the Giants would lose 33-21. Sullivan wrote: “The Jaguars are a freight train right now. Over their three-game winning streak, Jacksonville is averaging 38.3 points per game. For the season, they’re averaging 6.0 yards per play (tied for fifth-highest in the NFL), a 46.8% conversion rate on third down (third-highest) and 8.7 yards per pass attempt (second-highest). Trevor Lawrence is playing at an MVP level, while running back Bhayshul Tuten is in the midst of a full-blown breakout. Over the winning streak, he’s rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 80 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville’s defense is about to get a boost this week as two of their trade deadline acquisitions (safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis) are all set to make their debuts after Liam Coen gave them Week 11 off to get acclimated.”