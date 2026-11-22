The New York Giants added a running back to their 53-man roster before facing the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, but the move has led to a key prediction about starter Cam Skattebo’s role in the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 22.

Skattebo will have company on the depth chart, in the form of ex-Dallas Cowboys back Phil Mafah. He was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, along with a 116-game former Jags pass-rusher, versatile defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, but Mafah’s promotion caught the eye of Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Duggan pointed out “Skattebo played 89% of the snaps last week. Think that type of workload will continue until Tyrone Tracy comes off IR in two weeks. Mafah could be a KR with Xavier Gipson.”

Mafah getting elevated also spells trouble for another below-the-radar runner the Giants recently snagged to cover injuries and add some juice to the rotation.

Cam Skattebo Still Set for Busy Day After Running Back Move

Mafe’s 18-yard history with the Cowboys means he’s unlikely to take any carries away from Skattebo. Yet Mafe getting elevated “is a bad sign for” a 1300-yard speedster, former Los Angeles Chargers rookie free agent Greg Desrosiers.

Giants elevated Smoot and Mafah. Cam Skattebo played 89% of the snaps last week. Think that type of workload will continue until Tyrone Tracy comes off IR in two weeks. Mafah could be a KR with Xavier Gipson. Mafah elevation is a bad sign for Greg Desrosiers, who will complete… https://t.co/jgsaXoPSZa — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 22, 2026

The Giants are reshuffling the deck behind Skattebo, but he’ll still get ample chances to make good on his pledge to retire his risky backflip celebration if he gets into the end zone against the Jags.

Skattebo did find pay-dirt twice during the 24-21 defeat to the Washington Commanders in Week 10, but it was otherwise a rough night for Big Blue’s RB1. One that left Skattebo questioning the play-calling.

Unfortunately, Giants’ offensive coordinator Matt Nagy may not be encouraged to call Skattebo’s number early and often against a Jacksonville defense that’s tough on the ground. The Jaguars are allowing less than four yards a carry, and the front is loaded since the NFL trade deadline.

They paid a heavy price to acquire Giants’ nemesis, former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis. He’s joined by massive nose tackle Davon Godchaux. Skattebo’s likely to struggle to find many open running lanes against this formidable defensive interior.

An off day for Skattebo will spell trouble for the Giants. They need him to help keep in-form Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence off the field.

Lawrence is in prolific form, but the Giants’ other elevation can help subdue him.

Giants Need Former Jaguars Starter’s Help vs. Trevor Lawrence

The Giants made a smart move when they snagged Smoot for the practice squad back in October. His ability to slide inside is proving an asset in obvious passing situations.

Smoot notched his first sack in a Giants uniform during the 19-11 win over the Eagles in Week 9. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will need Smoot and others to replicate a similar level of pressure against Lawrence.

The latter threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans last week. Lawrence has hurled 11 scoring passes across his last four games, per Pro Football Reference.

Giants’ QB1 J.J. McCarthy can’t afford to enter into a shootout with Lawrence. Even when Nagy can change star wide receiver Malik Nabers’ role to win a key matchup against an “elite” Jaguars star.