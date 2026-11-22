The New York Giants are entering the back half of their 2026 schedule, and each game will be pivotal in their pursuit of Big Blue’s first NFC East crown since 2011.

Next up for New York is the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars, who may be the most talented opponent that the Giants have faced thus far.

According to Sumer Sports, they have the fourth-best offense and third-best defense in the NFL right now, and are one of the favorites to make it out of the conference in the AFC.

It will be a good measuring stick to see where the Giants really stand as they vie for their own playoff positioning.

But it’s not just Big Blue who believes they’re facing a tough opponent on Sunday, as the Jaguars themselves seem to have respect for their Week 11 opponent.

Liam Coen Says Giants Have ‘2 Offenses’

Speaking with reporters this week ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke about the difficulties of facing Matt Nagy’s offense.

“They’re doing a nice job of getting downhill in their run game with Skattebo, obviously, and then also some of the Kansas City stuff, like spreading you out and being able to create matchups and window dress some things to get the ball on the perimeter, get the ball in their skill players’ hands, allow J.J. (McCarthy) to see it,” Coen told the media.

“So it’s like they have kind of two offenses where they can get heavy, get big. They wanna try to pound you, get downhill, as you see sometimes Kansas City is able to do at times as well, while also being able to spread things out, getting 11 (personnel), getting to 12 (personnel) and spread you out and get matchups that way.”

The Giants are no pushover themselves as an offense, so Coen’s warning rings true to his own defense.

Per Sumer Sports, who is kind to the Jags in terms of their own offensive rankings, the Giants currently have the 12th-best offense in the league.

That ranking will be tested against Jacksonville’s really impressive defense.

John Harbaugh Not Downplaying Jaguars

No New York Giants fan should be expecting their head coach to take the Jacksonville Jaguars lightly, and John Harbaugh confirmed that when he spoke about his team’s upcoming opponent this past week.

“The opponent that we’re facing, they’re good, they’re good. What makes them good? You watch them, they do a lot of good stuff. They play good defense, offense, and special teams. They got a really good quarterback,” Harbaugh told reporters.

“They got talented players on offense. Their offensive line’s big and strong. I mean, we could go on here for a while. You want me to keep going? They’re really good. What’s their record? That makes them good. What did Bill Parcells say? So the Jaguars are really good. The record says so.”

As Bill Parcells once said, you are what your record says you are, and at 7-2, the Jaguars will certainly give the Giants all they can handle.