On Sunday, the 5-3-1 New York Giants will take on the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

The game will mark a significant test for the Giants, who have not yet won a game against a team with a .500 or better record this season.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football. Unfortunately, former New York Giants superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. received some bad news prior to the primetime game.

Former New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Gets Bad News

Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is currently a member of the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad, was not elevated from the practice squad to Minnesota’s active roster prior to the team’s game against the 49ers.

Beckham Jr. may have been surpassed on the Vikings’ pecking order as the team announced they signed wide receiver Jeshaun Jones from the practice squad to the active roster. The former Giants wide receiver appeared to have a shot of rejoining Minnesota’s active roster after wide receiver Jordan Addison underwent surgery; however, it appears that the team opted to go with Jones.

Beckham Jr. was previously elevated to the active roster when superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s status was uncertain against the Saints, but Beckham was ultimately inactive after Jefferson was able to play. In Week 9, Beckham was signed to the Vikings’ active roster and played during the team’s Monday Night Football loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Shortly after making his Vikings debut, Beckham Jr. was released and re-signed to Minnesota’s practice squad.

Beckham Jr.’s 2026 Season

After going unsigned in the 2025 season, during which he also served a six-game suspension for a PED violation, Beckham Jr. returned to the NFL after signing with the New York Giants. Beckham Jr. had previously played five seasons with the Giants after they selected him with the 12th overall pick in 2014.

With New York, Beckham Jr. made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons. He was also selected as a second-team All-Pro twice with the Giants. Unfortunately, his reunion did not result in similar results as he was released after three games, in which he was targeted only once and did not register a reception.

Beckham Jr. has not registered a reception in the NFL since being a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2024. His tenure with Miami did not turn out well either as he was released prior to the season ending.