Malik Nabers doesn’t look too happy with his role in the New York Giants’ offense, but the wide receiver can answer the critics calling him out by dominating a critical matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. Provided the Giants make a subtle, but key change to how they use Nabers.

The change will involve helping Nabers get the better of “elite” two-way Jaguars star, cornerback Travis Hunter. It turns out the answer will be to have Nabers avoid Hunter altogether, particularly in a specific phase of the game.

That’s the view of Empire Sports Media founder Alex Wilson. He’s urging Giants’ offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to deploy “Nabers in the slot on early downs.”

Wilson’s strategic shift has the backing of strong numbers, along with a quirk in the increasingly impressive Hunter’s game. Those numbers suggest Nabers is primed to answer two NFL greats who want to see more from Big Blue’s go-to target.

Malik Nabers Can Feast, Despite Travis Hunter Threat

Hunter is generating All-Pro chatter during his second season in the pros. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft is justifying Jaguars’ head coach Liam Coen playing the occasional wide receiver at corner more often.

It’s working because Hunter’s making plays like this diving interception against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Wilson is suitably impressed, noting how “Hunter has been a legit No. 1 corner. 3 INTs and a 77.4 PFF coverage grade (take with salt but he’s been insane), 6th among corners. Vs Houston he shadowed Nico Collins at a 71% rate.”

If there’s a weakness in Hunter’s game it’s that “he doesn’t chase guys inside. He didn’t shadow vs the Colts or Ravens, whose top WRs play a ton of slot, and he’s played 6 slot snaps ALL SEASON. That’s exactly where Nabers eats. 84.6% catch rate from the slot, and BOTH of his TDs this year came from there.”

The numbers add up to the Giants featuring Nabers as a slot receiver for the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 22. It’ll mean Nagy increasing the second-year pass-catcher’s 103 slot snaps for the season, per Player Profiler.

Those snaps represent a 22.7 percent rate of Nabers lining up in the slot. Expect the number to be closer to 30-plus against the Jags, but this isn’t the only metric indicating Nabers is primed to enjoy the more expansive role he craves.

There’s also Nabers ranking “#4 in target share (29%) among all WRs 2.58 yards per route with J.J. McCarthy. The Jaguars allow 9.5 yards per target to opposing WR1s #24 in NFL,” according to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis.

Hunter may need to travel into uncomfortable areas to stop Nabers from exploiting this statistical disparity. Yet, it’s Hunter’s other role that should arguably have the Giants more concerned.

Giants Must Prepare for Jaguars’ Switch

It’s ironic Hunter is playing fewer snaps as a receiver because he still looks like a legitimate game-breaker in the role. The 23-year-old has averaged an impressive 7.4 yards after catch per reception this season, per Pro Football Reference.

Hunter showed off those YAC skills with this brilliant catch and run against the Houston Texans at London’s Wembley Stadium in Week 6.

The Giants must be wary of what Hunter can do on offense. Especially after Big Blue’s defense surrendered four completions of 20-plus yards during the 24-21 defeat to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.

Those completions included the 32-yard game-winning score from Commanders’ wideout Stefon Diggs. He broke a tackle by Giants’ slot corner Andru Phillips and ran clear into the end zone.

Phillips and other Giants’ defensive backs will need tighter coverage anytime Hunter switches from shutdown cover man to dynamic skill-player. When he’s on defense, Nabers must drag Hunter into deep waters by forcing him to cover the slot.