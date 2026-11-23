Whatever was bothering New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers during Sunday’s 23-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, it didn’t stop him from helping his team to a gutsy, signature win.

It also didn’t stop Nabers from being asked about a sideline incident during the game in which he appeared to have to be held back by backup quarterback Jameis Winston.

“Malik Nabers seemed to be upset about something and Jameis Winston attempted to hold him back,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on X.

Nabers said he was just trying to watch the defense on the field when asked why he seemed “heated” and Winston had to hold him back.

“I don’t know about it … I vaguely remember it … I just remember me telling him ‘I’m good, I’m good,’ I want to get back to watching the defense play,” Nabers told The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll. “That was really all I think, everything that was going on I think I was just telling the offense ‘Let’s go, let’s go,’ and Jameis was trying to calm me down, but I was good. I just wanted to get back to watching the game.”

Nabers finished with 7 receptions for 55 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 targets — his third consecutive game under 100 receiving yards after 4 consecutive 100-yard games.

Online Sleuths Spotted Nabers’ Mini-Meltdown

Nabers’ mini-meltdown drew the attention of internet sleuths and had gone semi-viral by the time the first-place Giants, 6-3-1, returned to the locker room.

“Something up with Malik Nabers,” Giants Nation Pod’s Bobby Skinner wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“Jameis Winston is holding Malik Nabers back on the Giants sideline??” Sleeper NFL wrote on its official X account. “What’s going on?”

“Jameis Winston had to hold Malik Nabers back!” Barstool Sports wrote on its official X account.

“Malik Nabers appeared frustrated on the sidelines vs. the Jaguars,” NFL on ESPN wrote on its official X account. “Jameis Winston appeared to try and hold him back.”

Nabers Coming Back From Serious Knee Injury

While there has been a lot of criticism of Nabers this season, he’s continued to shine with 3 different starting quarterbacks and coming off a serious knee injury that cost him the final 13 games of the 2025 regular season after he tore his ACL in a Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nabers has returned and established himself as one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers, despite opening-day starter Jaxson Dart suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. Dart was replaced by an ineffective Winston, who was replaced by former Minnesota Vikings 1st-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

Through it all, Nabers is on pace for his 2nd 1,000-yard receiving season in 3 years with 65 receptions for 747 yards and 3 touchdowns through 10 games.