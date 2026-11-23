The promise that New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo made to discontinue his signature backflips after Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson’s ACL tear in Week 10 — on a rather minor celebratory jump — should have come with a huge asterisk.

That asterisk should have been for… unless Skattebo does something good and is feeling himself.

Skattebo dusted off his backflip in a gutsy 23-19 statement win by the Giants over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday night in Week 11, when he picked up a first down to seal the victory in the fourth quarter.

“Backflip has come out of its brief retirement,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

“Update: Cam Skattebo is still doing backflips,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on X.

The win improved the Giants to 6-3-1 and kept them firmly in first place in the NFC East Division.

One person who didn’t seem amused by Skattebo’s acrobatics was Giants head coach John Harbaugh, who has had a running issue with his 2nd-year starter’s behavior in their short time together.

“Cam Skattebo did a backflip after promising he wouldn’t and John Harbaugh looked pissed,” Chad Fisher DNP wrote on his official X account.