New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh shared his reaction after his team pulled off a big upset over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite being 6-point home underdogs, the Giants managed to beat the Jaguars 23-18 on Sunday in what was a statement victory for a Giants squad that has surprised the entire NFL this season.

With the win, New York improved to 6-3-1 on the season, as they currently lead the NFC East with hopes of winning their division for the first time since 2011.

Afterwards, coach Harbaugh praised his team for their strong effort against a great Jaguars squad.

John Harbaugh Praises Giants After Jaguars Win

Speaking to reporters after the game, coach Harbaugh shared kind words about his team’s effort against Jacksonville.

“Our guys played a winning football game against a really good football team. I’m really, really proud of this win. This is a real football win. This is a win that you can learn from and grow from. A lot of things we have to get better at, a lot of things you’ve got to improve on, but I’m proud of our guys. I just love the way they found a way to win the game. You’re going to be happy with these things, and you’re going to be upset with those other things, and you’re going to be really ticked off about certain things. But you work past them because we found a way to win the football game, and that’s what you have to do at this time. This is where the season starts. It starts now. Now is when you find a way to win these football games; you usually win them in the fourth quarter,” Harbaugh said.

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Giants Won the Game on Defense

In Harbaugh’s opinion, the Giants won the game on defense, as they were able to keep the Jaguars’ high-powered offense in check and managed to overcome the offense making some mistakes, including another missed kick by Dominic Zvada on a 32-yard field goal.

“Our defense was incredible. I thought our defense played incredible football. They were put in some pressure situations, and they came through. That’s a high-powered offense. To do what they did against that offense is truly remarkable. Offensively, we moved the ball. When we weren’t shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties, we moved the ball up the field,” Harbaugh said.

“But we had an opportunity early in the third quarter to put that game away, and we didn’t do it. We go down, and we miss the kick. We don’t score the touchdown, and we miss the kick, and then we turn the ball over. But I will say this: how about the quarterback going back and making a tackle on that turnover, right? Which saved us a touchdown right there, which ultimately won us the game. So throughout the course of the game, all those little plays, all those effort plays that make such a difference in the football game, in games that you try to win.”