Giants’ Arvell Reese Sends Clear Message After Win vs. Cardinals

On Sunday, the New York Giants improved to 3-1 as they won 36-24 against the Arizona Cardinals.

New York’s defense came up big down the stretch as they stopped Arizona’s offense with a game-winning interception at their own two-yard line, which cornerback Deonte Banks then returned for a touchdown.

However, perhaps the most impressive player on the Giants’ defense was fifth-overall pick Arvell Reese, who may have had his breakout performance in Week 4. After the game, Reese sent a clear message on his performance.

New York Giants First-Round Pick Arvell Reese Sends Message After Strong Game

During Sunday’s Week 4 win, the New York Giants played in front of the team’s 1986 Giants Super Bowl-winning team, which included Lawrence Taylor. Following the game, Reese said, “With a guy like (Lawrence Taylor) in the building, him setting the standard for how that position is supposed to be played back in the day. It definitely means a lot to play a decent game like that.”

Regarding Reese’s performance, Giants Wire’s John Fennelly wrote: “The former Ohio State standout, who lined up all over the field on Sunday, actually had nine solo tackles. He is the only Giants rookie since 1994 with nine-plus tackles, three-plus passes defensed and an interception in a game.

In addition, Reese is the third rookie in the NFL since 2010 to record nine-plus tackles, three or more passes defensed and an interception, joining the Jets’ Dee Milliner (vs. CLE, 12/22/13) and the Lions’ Kerby Joseph (vs. GB, 11/6/22).”

Despite this, Reese said there is still room for improvement, saying, “A bunch of plays I left out there.”

Reese was then asked how he was able to dominate the game. He said, “I think it’s just being in the moment. Being poised and knowing, having that win the game on defense mentality. Just trying to show up, play for the person beside me. Not playing selfishly, trying to show up for the person beside me.”

John Harbaugh’s Comments

Meanwhile, head coach John Harbaugh said of Reese’s performance after the game, “He was all over the field again. He played great. I could have given him, he may get a game ball yet for defensive player of the game. I don’t know, but he had an interception, had numerous, numerous tackles again. He has really taken off.”

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, there were questions regarding whether Reese was better served as an off-ball linebacker or an edge defender, but after four games with the New York Giants, the rookie appears to be thriving in his role.

Reese currently leads the NFL with 27 solo tackles, and while he has not yet registered a sack, he has totaled three tackles for loss and is one of the biggest reasons the Giants have gotten off to a 3-1 start.

Giants on SI’s Alex House wrote of Reese’s performance: “Reese forced a Jacoby Brissett interception with overwhelming pressure, and then recorded a pick himself that led to a go-ahead touchdown late in the first half, posted nine solo tackles and totaled nine stops. Simply put, he was an all-encompassing presence.

The No. 5 overall pick flashed promise in his first two games and made a noticeable impact against the Tennessee Titans. On this day, he became an absolute game-wrecker. While it can be tricky for rookies to maintain consistency, Reese proved plenty with this performance.”