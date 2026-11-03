Giants Get Bad News on Jonathan Taylor Pursuit Before Trade Deadline

At 4-2-1, the New York Giants have become the favorites to win the NFC East. On Sunday, they will take on a Philadelphia Eagles team that has lost six consecutive matchups.

With the rest of the division in apparent disarray, the Giants have a strong chance of cementing their position as the favorites. Additionally, the NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching. According to NFL insiders, the Giants are thinking big. Head coach John Harbaugh expressed that the team was open to taking any calls, and he did not apologize for reaching out to Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk about the availability of superstar Jeffery Simmons.

While Simmons eventually ended up going to the Chicago Bears, that does not mean the New York Giants are done chasing after star players to add this season. Among those potential names is Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor.

Unfortunately for the Giants, it appears they are not considered the favorites to land the star running back.

New York Giants Have Competition for Star Running Back Jonathan Taylor

Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina noted that the New York Giants are not the current favorites to land the running back.

Traina wrote: “According to Hard Rock Bet, the Giants, who are at +375, are not the favorites to land Taylor. The Seahawks are the favorites (+225), followed by the Broncos (+250).

The good news for the Giants, if they want Taylor, is that circumstances might soon change those odds.

The Seahawks, who lost on Monday Night Football to the Chicago Bears, are fully healthy at running back after bringing back rookie Jadarian Price from IR to join Zach Charbonnet, Emanuel Wilson, George Holani, and Velus Jones Jr.

With Seattle’s backfield healthy, Denver would be the Giants’ biggest competition, if the odds are any indication.

The Broncos have been leaning on J.K. Dobbins, but he’s averaged only 3.25 yards per carry in eight games.”

Additionally, Kalshi gave the Giants a 14% chance of landing Taylor. The Broncos were the favorites at 29%, followed by the Seahawks at 28%.

Asking Price for Jonathan Taylor

Despite New York being interested in the running back, they have also stated that they plan on being smart at the trade deadline. Head coach John Harbaugh said, “It’s hard to find players that can make you better, because we have good players. Very good players. So, it’s got to be something that is a need, that fits your financial profile, that fits your price tag. I mean, it’s not like we have a bunch of draft picks either. We’re not loaded with 12 or 13 draft picks where we’ve got draft capital to burn. We don’t. So, we have to be smart shoppers that way.”

Regarding Taylor’s asking price, NFL insider Jordan Schultz said, “The asking price is believed to be too high right now, but sources do believe a trade is leaning to be more likely than not at this point.”

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan stated that he was told people around the NFL believed Taylor’s price to be a second-round pick and possibly more.