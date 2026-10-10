Vikings Make Big Roster Decision on Ex-Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Minnesota Vikings aren’t standing on ceremony when it comes to former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — they’re going to throw him into the mix just days after signing the former NFL All-Pro.

“The Vikings are elevating WR Odell Beckham Jr from the practice squad prior to the game against the Saints,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Some added depth and insurance with two top WRs questionable.”

“The Vikings are elevating Odell Beckham Jr. to the active roster for Sunday’s game against Saints,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Sources say Odell Beckham Jr. has quickly picked up the Vikings’ offense and has developed a good connection with Kyler Murray as well. It’s a pretty cool homecoming for OBJ, who grew up in New Orleans.”

Second Chance With Giants Fell Flat for OBJ

The Vikings signed OBJ on October 7 after he was released by the Giants in his second go-round with the franchise.

“BREAKING: Odell Beckham Jr. is signing with the Vikings, per sources,” Schultz wrote on his official X account on October 7. “The Vikings reached out to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after the Giants moved on and showed significant interest. Despite a 4-0 start, the offense has needed some juice. And OBJ will try to help bring that. His relationship with Justin Jefferson is a plus, as well.”

“The Vikings are signing WR Odell Beckham Jr to their practice squad, a move that adds veteran depth to the WR room and is a reunion with Kevin O’Connell and others who were with him with the Rams,” Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

Giants Took Chance Signing Beckham

The Giants took a chance signing Beckham to a 1-year, $1.3 million contract this offseason — he didn’t have a reception in 4 regular-season games.

OBJ, arguably one of the most popular Giants of all time, returned to New York after missing all of the 2025 season, his second year-long absence in the last four seasons, following his missed 2022 season after he tore his ACL in a Super Bowl win for the Rams.

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put OBJ on his list of players returning in 2026 after sitting out all of 2025 who seem ready to “reassert” themselves as contributors or stars for their teams.

“The circumstances finally appear to be trending upward for Beckham,” Locker wrote. “After being released by the Dolphins during the 2024 campaign and being suspended for six games due to a performance-enhancing drug violation last year, he’s now back with the Giants on a one-year pact … the two-time All-Pro being back in blue for the first time since 2018 is nostalgic in and of itself, but he should also have a legitimate shot at being a meaningful option in the passing game. With wideout Malik Nabers still recovering from an ACL and meniscus tear, Beckham is now part of a receiving corps that seems to lack every-down difference-makers through the first few weeks. It remains to be seen how effective the 33-year-old can still be in 2026, but targets are there to be seized from Jaxson Dart in New York.”