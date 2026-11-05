Giants Get Bleak Update on Cam Skattebo Before Eagles Game

On Sunday, the 4-2-1 New York Giants will take on the 2-6 Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Unfortunately for New York, it appears that they may be shorthanded at the running back position. The team’s running backs had their best overall performance of the season against the Houston Texans as they combined for 180 total rushing yards, days after head coach John Harbaugh had publicly called them out and the team had released veteran Najee Harris.

While their performance during the win was impressive, running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo suffered injuries. Tracy Jr. went on injured reserve after the game, and while Skattebo’s status is “day-to-day,” he continues to miss practices, which puts his availability for Sunday in doubt.

New York Giants Get Bleak Update on Cam Skattebo

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo was once again working off to the side during New York’s practice on Thursday. Skattebo has now missed the team’s first three practices coming out of the bye week.

Regarding Skattebo’s injury, Giants beat writer Art Stapleton posted on X: “After watching Cam Skattebo work off to the side yesterday, I figured no way he makes it back in time for Sunday.

After watching Skatt work off to the side today, I’m not ruling Sunday out just yet. More likely they ramp him up to be ready Thursday vs. Washington, but maybe.”

In New York’s previous game against Houston, Skattebo registered 17 carries for 124 rushing yards and one touchdown. His 42-yard run in overtime was his longest carry of the season and among the most important plays in New York’s victory. However, he appeared to suffer his hamstring injury during that long run.

This season, Skattebo has totaled 418 rushing yards and two touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Giants Running Back Situation

Giants Wire’s John Fennelly listed the team’s running back situation as one of the five biggest storylines heading into Sunday’s game in Philadelphia.

Fennelly wrote: “Two weeks ago, the Giants had four healthy running backs: Cam Skattebo, Najee Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary. At Wednesday’s practice, they had just one healthy, active back with any experience: Singletary.

Harris was cut two weeks ago, and Tracy was placed on injured reserve (IR) with a hamstring strain last week. This week, Skattebo is dealing with a hamstring issue of his own and is not practicing.

The Giants signed Greg Desrosiers from the Los Angeles Chargers‘ practice squad and re-signed former draft pick Eric Gray to the practice squad.”

The veteran Devin Singletary has rarely been used by the Giants this season. He’s registered only 18 carries while appearing in only four games this season. Singletary has 135 total scrimmage yards this season and two total touchdowns. He had a season-long 30-yard rushing touchdown in overtime to secure the win for New York against the Texans.

Singletary does have starting experience, as he’s started 72 games in his eight-year NFL career.