The New York Giants traded away one of the NFL’s elite defensive tackles before the season, sending Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for a 2026 1st-round pick.

It turns out the Giants were willing to take unusual steps to try to obtain another elite defensive tackle in a trade this week for Tennessee Titans superstar Jeffery Simmons, who was eventually dealt to the Chicago Bears in exchange for multiple 1st-round picks.

“In an unusual move, Giants head coach John Harbaugh called Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk directly in an attempt to trade for All Pro DT Jeffery Simmons,” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones wrote on X on Saturday morning. “Obviously, it didn’t work.”

“Sources say the Giants inquired on Simmons multiple times and were told no,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

The Giants are 4-2-1 and in first place in the NFC East Division. They have a bye in Week 8 and return in Week 9 to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL trade deadline is November 10.

Did Giants Make Bad Move Trading Lawrence?

After signing a 1-year, $28 million contract extension with the Bengals, Lawrence was also the star of training camp and seems to have regained the form that made him 1 of the NFL’s dominant defensive players during his 7 seasons with the Giants, who thought his best years were already behind him.

“(Lawrence) has been the best player in camp,” Locked on Bengals podcast host Joe Goldberry said on August 10 “He has been absolutely DESTROYING them. … He really looks like he’s back to the 2022/2023 dominant player.”

“This may sound crazy, but I think Dexter Lawrence has been even better than I expected,” Bengals reporter James Rapien wrote on his official X account. “And my expectations for him were SKY HIGH.”

Giants Seemed Quick to Pull Trigger on Trade

The Giants promptly used the pick obtained from the Bengals on vaunted Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa at No. 10 overall after ushering Lawrence out the door and to a team where, according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, he became 1 of the NFL’s veteran additions fans “can’t wait” to see with their new team in 2026.

Lawrence spent most of his career as 1 of the NFL’s best players on 1 of its worst teams — something he can change in Cincinnati with star quarterback Joe Burrow and star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“Adding Lawrence was costly, but it will give Cincinnati a difference-making defender who can lead by example,” Knox wrote on July 2. “Lawrence should help the defense, which ranked 31st overall last season, to gain some valuable confidence over the summer. If Lawrence can help Cincinnati’s defense be even average in the regular season, the Bengals will have a real chance to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.”