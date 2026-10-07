Giants’ All-Pro Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

The New York Giants will be without a key depth piece and valuable locker room presence for the rest of the year after former NFL All-Pro wide receiver/return specialist Braxton Berrios announced on Tuesday night he will undergo season-ending foot surgery.

“Braxton Berrios announced on Instagram that he needs surgery on his foot/ankle and is out for the season,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account.

Tuesday was also Berrios’ 31st birthday.

“Today also brought news that I need a surgery that’ll end my season,” Berrios wrote. “Two of my last three seasons ended this way and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t miserable right now. I felt I belonged here this year and everything finally fell in place, now it feels like everything I’ve poured into the last 9 months is gone in the blink of an eye. The timing that I thought had arrived feels like a punishment again but the good news about God is I know it’s coming. Maybe not when we want but always on time. Time to rebuild. Pray for the Bear.”

Giants Placed Berrios on IR 1 Day Earlier

Berrios’ announcement came one day after the Giants placed him on injured reserve.

“Giants WR/returner Braxton Berrios will undergo season-ending surgery for the lower-leg injury he suffered Sunday,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. Berrios was signed to the active roster after the team released Odell Beckham Jr.

Third Consecutive Week Giants Lose Player for Year

The Giants are 3-1 and alone in 1st place in the NFC East Division for the first time since 2015 — they’ve also lost a player to a season-ending injury each of the last three weeks.

“Braxton Berrios said on Instagram tonight that his season is over due to surgery,” NewsDay’s Evan Barnes wrote on X. “John Harbaugh said Monday the Giants WR/returner had a foot/ankle injury. 3rd straight week a Giants player suffered a season-ending injury.”

Starting quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. NFL All-Pro edge rusher Brian Burns suffered a season-ending knee injury — torn ACL and torn meniscus — in a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans.