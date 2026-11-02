Giants Bring Back 1,300-Yard RB & Former Draft Pick

The New York Giants might be one of the NFL’s most active teams in the running back trade market — but that doesn’t mean they have to wait to find help right away.

With the NFL trade deadline looming on November 10 and an embattled (and injured) running back group, the Giants brought back a former draft pick on Monday.

“RB Eric Gray is being signed to the practice squad, per source,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Giants shorthanded on RBs with Tyrone Tracy on IR and Cam Skattebo working on the side.”

“Giants RB Cam Skattebo, who injured his hamstring on his long run in OT against the Texans, worked on the side with a trainer in the first post-bye practice,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X. “With the Giants significantly shorthanded at RB, Eric Gray is back with the team and practicing today.”

“The Giants have re-signed RB Eric Gray back to the practice squad,” FanSided’s Doug Rush wrote on X. “Gray was the Giants 5th round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft who never panned out and was part of the final roster cuts over the summer. Gray signed with the Browns to their practice squad back in September and was released last month. With Tyrone Tracy currently on injured reserve and Cam Skattebo still dealing with injuring his hamstring from the overtime win vs the Texans, the Giants bring back a familiar face.”

Giants Picked Gray After Breakout Season

Gray, 5-foot-10 and 211 pounds, started his college career at Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma, where he earned All-Big 12 honors in 2022 with a breakout season of 1,366 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, plus 33 receptions for 229 yards.

The Giants selected Gray in the 5th round (No. 172 overall) — slightly below where NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein had him projected as a 4th-round pick.

“Decisive, creative runner with the size and skill set for three-down consideration on the pro level,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Gray won’t be a home run hitter in the open field, but his short-area burst and oily hips open access to the entire field, with cuts coming suddenly and at unpredictable angles. He’s a less powerful finisher than his size might indicate and needs to keep from spilling runs wide unnecessarily. He is a reliable threat out of the backfield with soft hands and a willingness to block. Gray has the potential to find work quickly as a three-down backup with future starter potential.”

Over 3 seasons with the Giants, Gray played in 34 regular-season games but finished with just 183 all-purpose yards and no touchdowns.

Giants Being Aggressive in Pursuit of RB

The Giants have endured a rollercoaster ride with their running backs in head coach John Harbaugh’s first season — a trip that’s included starter Cam Skattebo being benched in a Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, then bouncing back with his best game as a pro in a thrilling Week 7 road win over the Houston Texans.

“As noted the other day, the Giants have interest in Jonathan Taylor,” Raanan wrote on X. “Price is going to be steep though.”