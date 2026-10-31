Giants RB Cam Skattebo Gets Bad News Before Week 8

In Week 7, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo had the best performance of his career as he finished with 124 rushing yards.

It was a drastic turn of events for the Giants running back as he did not register a single carry during the team’s previous game and was only on the field for six plays.

Whether Skattebo’s performance was motivated by his lack of carries is unknown, but Skattebo’s strong running against Houston was noticeable. Unfortunately, his rushing style may have been too violent at times.

As a result, the NFL has announced a punishment for the second-year Giants running back.

New York Giants Running Back Cam Skattebo Punished by NFL

Every year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agree on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures. According to the NFL, the purpose of this is “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

During the first quarter of the New York Giants’ game against the Houston Texans, running back Cam Skattebo was flagged for unnecessary roughness after lowering his helmet during a seven-yard carry. The action resulted in a 15-yard penalty for the Giants.

Additionally, the NFL fined Skattebo $7,073 for the violation.

Skattebo could choose to appeal. If he were to appeal, his case would be “heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding.”

New York’s running back clearly disagreed with the flag, as he said after the game, “The NFL loves to post me when I do stuff like that but then also wants to take stuff from me. I’m going to run the ball like I want to run the ball. And if I’m going to continue to get flags for it or fined for it, guess I’m going to play for free. I’m going to do everything I can to be on this team, to give everything I’ve got, and if they’re going to punish me for that I’m just going to keep doing it, keep playing hard.”

Thoughts on Skattebo’s Flag

Fortunately for Skattebo, it appears head coach John Harbaugh was not upset at the running back over the penalty.

He defended his running back after the game, saying, “I’m quite sure [Skattebo is] not trying to use his helmet as a weapon, as a battering ram. It’s not the way he’s thinking. He’s leading with his shoulder. That’s what he’s trying to do. . . . So, I didn’t have a problem with the technique personally at all, but we haven’t heard from the league. Maybe they’ll be able to enlighten us a little bit on it in terms of what they want us to teach, and that would be great.”

Regarding Skattebo’s penalty, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote: “For now, Skattebo has vowed to keep doing it. If he does, the fines will increase. Eventually, he’ll be looking at a suspension. And the officials will surely be watching him more closely for further violations — and possibly throwing more flags.”