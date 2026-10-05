Cam Skattebo Blasts Bookies For Making Giants Home Underdogs

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo blasted the bookies for making his team home underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Giants defeated the Cardinals 36-24 in Week 4 NFL action to move to 3-1 on the young season, which places the team alone atop the NFC East for the first time since 2015.

It was a huge win for New York, which were +2.5-point home underdogs against the sad-sack Cardinals, something that Skattebo thinks is ridiculous.

Cam Skattebo Criticizes Oddsmakers for Giants Betting Odds

Speaking to reporters after the Giants beat the Cardinals in Week 4, Skattebo criticized the oddsmakers for placing the team as home underdogs.

“It’s dumb. It’s dumb to be underdogs at home, especially when you’re a good football team. When people want to bet against you at your own place and you have a team coming from a six-hour flight on a time change, it’s a pretty brutal feeling as a team when you feel you’re put underneath them. We came out here and handled business,” Skattebo said (via ESPN).

“We talked about it as a team. I think we were underdogs with them coming into our house. think that was kind of BS. This is our home. This is our house. These guys love each other. They know we have to protect our castle. They got it done. We got it done — 3-0 at home is pretty good.”

According to ESPN Research, the Cardinals were the betting underdogs in their last 15 games in a row before the Giants’ clash. Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett was the betting underdog in 25 straight games, as well, both of which were active NFL records, and both of which were snapped against the Giants.

But New York got the last laugh when they pulled off the upset at home.

Giants Playing Great Football

In their first season with head coach John Harbaugh at the helm, the Giants have been playing great football, and they have a real chance to take home the NFC East crown this year for the first time since 2011 — the year they won the Super Bowl.

Even without QB Jaxson Dart, and even without EDGE Brian Burns, the Giants have been playing awesome football this season, as the entire locker room is buying into what Harbaugh is selling, making this Giants squad extremely dangerous as we move into the second quarter of the season.

Even though Giants backup QB Jameis Winston hasn’t been great for New York since taking over from Dart, he has still been good enough to help New York pull off wins in their last two games and improve to 3-1 overall this season.

The Giants also picked up young prospect QB J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings in a trade for a fifth-round pick, so if he can continue to learn Harbaugh’s playbook and Winston continues to struggle, it’s possible that McCarthy could eventually get some snaps and perhaps even take over the reins at quarterback.

But for now, with the Giants continuing to win, look for things to stay the course.