John Harbaugh Sends Message After Clutch Giants Win in Week 4

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh sent a message after his team picked up a clutch win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

The Giants entered the game as the betting underdog despite being at home, but they proved the oddsmakers and betting public wrong as they clutched out a 36-24 win over Arizona.

It was a phenomenal win for the Giants, who moved to 3-1 on the season. They are now in first place in the NFC East, the first time the team has been alone in first place in their division since 2015.

John Harbaugh Sends Message After Big Week 4 Win

Speaking to the media following the game, coach Harbaugh sent a message about the team’s clutch Week 4 victory.

“Great locker room after the game. Really, really fun to be a part of that. That’s what winning is. That’s what winning teams do: they find ways to win games. That’s why they’re winning teams, and I’m proud of these guys for that. Also proud of their faith. I’m just going to be honest with you. I was praying. I was praying, and I guess God came through,” Harbaugh said.

Week 4 Game Was a Nailbiter

The final score may show that the game wasn’t close, but it was actually a very tight game for the most part.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals had the ball in the Giants’ red zone as they were down 30-24, so they could have scored a touchdown and extra point to take a 31-30 lead.

But Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett threw a pick-six to Giants CB Deonte Banks as time expired, and the Giants won the game 36-24 to move to 3-1 on the season.

The Giants have looked incredible this season, their first year under coach Harbaugh, who came to the Giants this offseason after he was shockingly fired by the Baltimore Ravens after spending 18 seasons as that team’s head coach.

With Harbaugh the best coach available on the open market, the Giants brought him in to reset the culture and try to stop the bleeding, and so far, the results have been spectacular.

Even after the Giants lost starting QB Jaxson Dart in Week 1, the team continues to look strong, as veteran backup QB Jameis Winston is doing his best to keep the team in games.

The rest of the team’s offense is also picking up the slack, and the defense and special teams have been strong as well, which has helped the Giants move to 3-1 on the young season.

It’s important to remember the team still has 13 games left this season, so Giants fans can’t be too quick to pencil this team into a playoff spot just yet.

But with the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders all looking human this year, perhaps this is the season when the Giants can break through and take the NFC East division crown.

They’ve had a tremendous start to the season, and if the Giants can continue to play this great, this could be a dark horse team in the NFC.