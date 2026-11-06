Giants Announce Cam Skattebo Decision Before Eagles Game

On Sunday, the 4-2-1 New York Giants will take on the 2-6 Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Most recently, the Giants played against the Houston Texans in Week 7. Against Houston, Giants running back Cam Skattebo set a new career-high with 121 rushing yards on 17 carries. Unfortunately, Skattebo suffered a hamstring injury during his final carry of the game, which was a 42-yard run that allowed New York to score the game-winning touchdowns shortly after.

Now, the Giants have announced a decision regarding the status of the running back ahead of Sunday’s game.

New York Giants Announce Cam Skattebo Status

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan posted on X: “Cam Skattebo is doubtful for Sunday vs. Eagles.

It’s likely going to be Devin Singletary’s show as the primary running back. Greg Desrosiers and Phil Mafah the other likely options.”

Cam Skattebo is doubtful for Sunday vs. Eagles. It's likely going to be Devin Singletary's show as the primary running back. Greg Desrosiers and Phil Mafah the other likely options. https://t.co/xECfa7S3p2 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 6, 2026

Cam Skattebo was once again absent from New York’s practice. He did not log a practice session before Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Prior to listing him as doubtful, head coach John Harbaugh stated that the team leave the door open for Skattebo playing on Sunday, saying, “Yeah, let’s keep it open. Let’s keep it open, let’s see what happens.”

Prior to Friday’s injury designation, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said of Skattebo, “It does not look, as of right now, that Cam Skattebo will be on the field for the Giants this week.”

Regarding Skattebo’s status, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote: “Skattebo worked with a trainer during the last three days of the media viewing periods. While head coach John Harbaugh said that they’re going to keep the door open for Skattebo to play on Sunday, things do not appear to be heading in the right direction for Skattebo.

Even if Skattebo, who received a “doubtful” game status, were to play, he’d likely be significantly limited in terms of his snaps. That means the Giants are probably planning to add a running back from their practice squad, either via a signing or a standard elevation.”

Giants vs. Eagles Prediction

The Eagles will arrive at Sunday’s game having lost six consecutive matchups. They will rely on their third different starting quarterback, as they benched Tanner McKee and replaced him with former Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton.

Despite the turmoil in Philadelphia, and the impressive showing by the Giants in their last game, CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell is predicting the Eagles upset the Giants.

Podell wrote: “The Eagles will snap their losing streak on Sunday behind new starting quarterback Joe Milton III. Milton, who was Dak Prescott’s backup with the Dallas Cowboys since 2025, was scooped up off of the Cowboys’ practice squad by Philadelphia. He will take his turn at the wheel of the Eagles’ offense after Tanner McKee lost all three of his starts this season.

Milton will bring big plays back to Philadelphia’s offense. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer has compared Milton’s arm strength to that of Brett Favre, whom he coached with the New York Jets in 2008.”