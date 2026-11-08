Is Cam Skattebo Playing vs Eagles? Latest on Giants Running Back

On Sunday, the 4-2-1 New York Giants will take on the 2-6 Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The New York Giants last played in Week 7, when they had a strong performance against the Houston Texans in an overtime win. Perhaps most impressive was the performance of the team’s running backs, who had been called out prior to the game by head coach John Harbaugh. Against Houston, New York’s running backs combined for 180 rushing yards.

Giants running back Cam Skattebo led the way as he finished with a career-high 121 rushing yards on 17 carries. Unfortunately, Skattebo suffered a hamstring injury during his final carry of the game.

New York Giants Running Back Cam Skattebo Not Expected to Play

Heading into Sunday’s game, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has been listed as doubtful to play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Skattebo was unlikely to play.

After the team’s bye week, Skattebo did not participate in any practices leading up to the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Regarding Skattebo’s injury and potential unavailability, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote: “Skattebo worked with a trainer during the last three days of the media viewing periods. While head coach John Harbaugh said that they’re going to keep the door open for Skattebo to play on Sunday, things do not appear to be heading in the right direction for Skattebo.

Even if Skattebo, who received a “doubtful” game status, were to play, he’d likely be significantly limited in terms of his snaps. That means the Giants are probably planning to add a running back from their practice squad, either via a signing or a standard elevation.

Skattebo, who usually takes to the podium on Fridays, did not do so this week, another sign that he likely won’t play on Sunday.”

Eagles vs. Giants

After a 2-0 start, the Philadelphia Eagles have dropped six consecutive games. They will start their third different quarterback this season, as Joe Milton will make his first start since joining the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to be active. Giants Wire’s Serena Burks believes one of the keys to the game for New York is to make Barkley “earn it.”

Burks wrote: “The Eagles will rely heavily on Barkley throughout this game. Last week, the Eagles attempted to do the same against the Washington Commanders, but they were unsuccessful. Barkley could be seen on the sideline working out in between drives. He has hamstring and back injuries, and his goal is to stay loose so he can stay on the field. If the Giants continue to struggle against the run, they won’t be able to win. And even an injured Barkley is a viable threat to any run defense. He’s still incredibly talented and always elusive, regardless of this season’s production.

With Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby both on injured reserve (IR), Jaydon Blue is the Eagles’ backup running back. The Giants have to be ready to make Barkley earn his yards, and to contain Blue if he makes an appearance on Sunday.”