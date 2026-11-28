The New York Giants are fresh off arguably their most important win of the 2026 campaign as they remain in firm control of the NFC East division. However, things are beginning to get a bit more interesting in the division, especially with the Washington Commanders coming to life, which means the Giants are going to have to find ways to continue winning games.

With a Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on the horizon, New York is in a good position to win its seventh game of the season. However, the Giants are dealing with a handful of injury issues heading into this contest, and on Saturday afternoon, they ended up being forced to rule out a pair of key defenders.

Giants Rule Out Shelby Harris, Elijah Campbell for Week 12

In a lot of ways, New York’s season has been defined by injuries. They really only got one game of action out of Jaxson Dart after he suffered a season-ending injury, and yet, the team has led the way atop the NFC East for much of the year. Getting over the finish line, though, is going to be easier said than done.

Head coach John Harbaugh has done a great job of managing the team’s roster in his first year with the Giants, and he will have to do so again in Week 12, as the defense is going to be rather shorthanded. That’s because the team received some tough injury news on a pair of veterans, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and safety Elijah Campbell.

Harris has helped fill the void at the center of New York’s defensive line in the wake of Dexter Lawrence’s departure, as he has started all 10 games for the team so far this season. Campbell, meanwhile, has been used as a rotational safety and special teams ace this season. On Saturday, Harris and Campbell were both ruled out for the Giants’ upcoming game, as Harris is dealing with an illness, while Campbell recently suffered a hamstring injury.

“Giants ruled out DL Shelby Harris (illness). CB Dru Phillips now questionable with a neck injury after previously being listed with an illness but no game status. S Elijah Campbell (hamstring) added to the injury report and ruled out,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

Giants Hoping to Cruise Past the Colts in Week 12

Getty Head Coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants reacts during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

Harris had been trending towards being inactive for this game all week long, so it isn’t a major surprise to see him get ruled out. Campbell, meanwhile, was just added to the injury report on Saturday, and the fact that he was immediately made inactive indicates that he very well may have suffered a serious injury.

With Harris out, Darius Alexander will step up into a starting role for New York on Sunday, while Tyler Nubin and Jason Pinnock will likely replace Campbell. Even with these two absences, the Giants should still be able to get past a Colts team that is starting a new quarterback, Anthony Richardson, for the first time this season. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.