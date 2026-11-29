Cam Skattebo can’t make all the talk about John Harbaugh and the New York Giants wanting to replace him go away, but Big Blue’s starting running back can quiet the upgrade chatter if he makes good on a prediction about showing “a sign of growth” against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Skattebo is predicted to rush for three touchdowns at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 29. That’s according to NFL.com Digital Content Producer Bobby Kownack.

He not only believes Skattebo will reach the end zone for a hat-trick of scores. Kownack also made “an even bolder prediction: Skattebo manages to avoid punctuating any of his three scores with a backflip, a sign of growth after his retirement of the celebration failed to last four full quarters in Week 11.”

Skattebo has a lot to prove, and more than just that he can be trusted not to perform a risky celebration. No. 44 also needs to show Harbaugh he can be trusted as the Giants’ RB1. Trusted to produce the explosive runs missing from the team’s ground attack and trusted to protect the football.

Unfortunately for Skattebo, more than a few observers think Harbaugh remains unconvinced.

Cam Skattebo Needs Prove-It Game

Going off against the Colts would be the perfect way for Skattebo to prove a point to Harbaugh. Especially when the latter still isn’t shy about talking up one of the prime candidates to replace Skattebo, Colts’ All-Pro Jonathan Taylor.

Talk about Taylor hasn’t escaped Skattebo’s notice. He could hardly avoid it after the Giants withdrawing their trade offer went public before the deadline. Skattebo’s been happy to point out he’s winning more games.

The problem is the Giants are often winning games in spite of Skattebo. Not because of the fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Skattebo isn’t making enough big plays. He’s mustered just a single run of 20-plus yards through nine games, while also fumbling five times.

Numbers like these are why Harbaugh still looks like a coach thinking about his next starting running back.

Giants Still Looking for Running Back Help

Harbaugh’s search for an alternative to Skattebo may not even wait for the offseason. Not according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, who believes the pending return from injury of Tyrone Tracy Jr. “could evolve into a timeshare backfield where they almost split playing time.”

Raanan also noted how “The Giants called eight consecutive passes” following Skattebo’s latest fumble against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. The persistent problem with ball security is why Skattebo’s confidence in his own ability “hasn’t stopped Harbaugh from searching for an upgrade.”

Ultimately, the decision about Skattebo’s ongoing status as the Giants’ starter will be determined by production. Although one Harbaugh ally believes that still won’t help Skattebo.

Former Giants’ defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale served in the same capacity for Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens from 2018–21. Martindale told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, “We got backflip boy having 14 carries for 34 yards for what? 2.44 per carry, plus a fumble, and we’re gonna act like that’s gonna sell more insurance.”

Martindale’s become one of Skattebo’s most persistent critics. The longtime DC is adamant the Giants “should’ve sold the farm to get Taylor or Derrick Henry, ’cause damn sure the Ravens aren’t using him.”

The best way for Skattebo to push back against the narrative he’s not up to the mark is to score multiple touchdowns and power the playoff-chasing Giants to victory in a winnable game.

Then all the talk about upgrades will go quiet. If only for a week.