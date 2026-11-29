Malik Nabers wants the ball more often in the New York Giants’ offense, so the wide receiver ought to welcome the good news he’s gotten about his matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

The news concerns the two-time All-Pro expected to shadow Nabers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 29, per Giants.com Managing Editor Matt Citak.

He noted how Colts’ defensive back “Sauce Gardner returned to practice on Wednesday as a full participant. If he is able to suit up for Sunday’s game, he will likely cover Nabers on most of his routes when aligned outside. The two-time former All-Pro corner is having a bit of a down season as he enters Week 12 with a passer rating allowed of 104.2 while allowing 18.8 yards per reception, according to Pro Football Focus.”

Gardner’s recent struggles are a boost for Nabers. Especially after the latter didn’t exactly light it up against another AFC South shutdown cornerback during the 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Fortunately, Nabers’ overall numbers favor a bounce-back game for the Giants’ go-to target.

Malik Nabers Primed for Better Results from All-Pro Matchup

Nabers still reeled in seven receptions against the Jags. He tallied 55 yards, including snaring this nine-yard touchdown catch.

The problem is the bulk of those numbers were gained whenever Nabers lined up away from Jacksonville coverage ace Travis Hunter. As Citak pointed out, “the two matched up on 22 plays. Nabers was targeted four times on those routes and caught two passes for 21 yards.”

Nabers needs a bigger game against Gardner. The latter’s decline during a trying season in Indy bodes well for Nabers, who still looks frustrated with his role, despite some surprising stats.

He often appears unhappy about his target share, but Nabers has actually “grabbed five-plus receptions in eight straight games, which is the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL (Puka Nacua, 17; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 15; Trey McBride,” according to ESPN Research.

Nabers adding to this tally can help the other two members of the Giants’ most important trio on offense live up to their own bold predictions.

Multiple Giants’ Playmakers Receive Bold Predictions vs. Colts

Running back Cam Skattebo is in line for multiple trips to the end zone against these Colts. Skattebo needs the boost to answer the critics of his role as the starter, but another prediction has more relevance for Nabers.

It concerns quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He “will throw a career-high four passing touchdowns. McCarthy’s collegiate rival C.J. Stroud carved the Colts up (194 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 21-of-27 passing) in a 26-3 Thursday Night Football win in Week 11. McCarthy will do so on Sunday and have the best game of his career,” per Garrett Podell of CBS Sports.

McCarthy also needs to rebound after a sketchy performance against the Jaguars. He has the arm strength and willingness to trust his talent to punish the Colts, but only if Nabers helps McCarthy out by consistently getting the better of Gardner.

Going to Nabers early and often will help the receiver quickly establish a rhythm and build the platform to dominate his matchup.