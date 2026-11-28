The New York Giants should get a much-needed boost to their offense with the return of running back Tyrone Tracy in the coming weeks — until then, they will need to plug the holes on the ship for Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

“RB/KR Phil Mafah is a lock for an elevation for tomorrow’s game,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on Saturday morning. “This will be Mafah’s third elevation but a promotion to the 53 is not likely imminent with Tyrone Tracy set to be activated from IR next week. The other elevation possibility is DL Dean Lowry with Shelby Harris out with an illness. The Giants have been rolling with four DL on game day and they have four healthy on the 53 — DJ Reader, Bobby Jamison-Travis, CJ Okoye and Darius Alexander. So the decision comes down to Lowry or Alexander for the fourth spot.”

Tracy went on injured reserve on October 27 with a hamstring injury following an overtime win over the Houston Texans. He returns to find his team in the same place it was when he got hurt — in first place in the NFC East Division.

Giants Need Tyrone Tracy’s Offensive Skill Set

Tracy, a 2024 5th-round pick, had over 1,000 yards of total offense for the Giants in each of his first two seasons.

Relegated to a complementary role in 2026, Tracy has 109 yards of total offense and 3 touchdowns through the first seven games for the first-place Giants.

“Schoen opens his presser by announcing that RB Tyrone Tracy is going on IR,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X on October 27. “Schoen indicated it’s not season-ending.”

“Giants GM Joe Schoen told reporters that RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is being placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

Giants RBs Went Through Tumultuous Stretch

Tracy and fellow running backs Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary endured a tumultuous stretch over the weeks before his injury, including Skattebo, the starter, being benched in a Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints and veteran Najee Harris being released after he complained about playing time.

The 27-21 overtime win over the Texans showed that Giants head coach John Harbaugh’s challenge hit home: 188 team rushing yards and all 4 Giants touchdowns on the ground.