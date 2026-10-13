Giants RB Cam Skattebo Put on Notice After Struggles: “Setting Off Alarms”

On Sunday, the New York Giants nearly avoided disaster as they tied 27-27 with the Washington Commanders.

The Giants appeared to be in complete control and on their way to moving to 4-1 during overtime as a field goal would have given New York the win. The Giants tried to earn extra yards before attempting a field goal; however, running back Cam Skattebo fumbled the ball as New York lost possession.

Fortunately, the Giants did not end up on the losing side as the Commanders mismanaged the clock, which led to the tie. Despite this, Skattebo’s mistake likely cost the team the win. While Skattebo is a fan favorite, he has now fumbled four times this season and questions about his long-term viability as the team’s starter have begun to surface.

New York Giants Running Back Cam Skattebo Put on Notice

Giants on SI’s Bob Folger wrote of Cam Skattebo’s performance against the Commanders: “It looked like Skattebo was running in place throughout a first half in which he had 12 yards on six carries and nothing through the air.

On the first possession of the second half, he had runs of 7 and 4 yards, his two longest runs of the day to that point. He also threw a couple of positive pass blocks, an area that needed to improve.

He didn’t get a single touch on that big third-quarter drive. In fact, he didn’t come alive until the second overtime series.

His 19-yard run on 3rd-and-2 on a wide toss was a nice change of pace, given how Washington had been packing it in between the tackles all game long.

Runs of 9 and 5 yards set up the offense at the two-minute warning, but on the very next snap, Skattebo allowed the ball to get punched out of his grasp for the backbreaking turnover. It was a great play by the defense, but his third fumble in five games should be setting off alarms in the Giants’ coaching room.

A lack of speed at the position is another big red flag this organization needs to address in the offseason.”

Giants Running Game

Prior to the game, head coach John Harbaugh spoke of the team lacking explosive run plays this season. He said, “Yeah, I mean, we’re just not good enough yet. Defenses are playing us pretty well. As we get better, we’ll probably have more longer runs. Also, if we make them pay a little more with play action, I think that’ll loosen them up a little bit, probably. But we just got to keep getting better. I think the guys are working hard at it. We’re playing very hard. We’re trying to play very physically. So, all the elements are there. We just have to get better, keep getting better.”

After averaging 4.1 yards per carry during his rookie season, Skattebo has averaged only 3.6 yards per carry in 2026. He has not had a run go for more than 20 yards this season.

While Skattebo’s tough running style can be entertaining to watch, the Giants would probably like to have more ball security and explosive plays out of the running back room.