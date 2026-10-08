Giants OC Matt Nagy Praises Quick Learner J.J. McCarthy

New York Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy praised QB J.J. McCarthy, whom he said is quickly learning the team’s offensive playbook.

The Giants acquired McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings on September 28 for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

After serving as the team’s third-string QB in their 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, the Giants are considering elevating McCarthy to the team’s backup QB behind starter Jameis Winston for their Week 5 matchup this Sunday against the Washington Commanders, in part because McCarthy is so quickly taking to learning the team’s offense.

Matt Nagy Praises J.J. McCarthy

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Giants‘ Week 5 matchup against the Commanders, their NFC East rivals, Nagy had nothing but positive things to say about McCarthy and his ability to quickly learn the Giants’ offense.

“I would say it’s an A+. He’s doing really well. That’s as best I can put it. You look back seven days ago, we were up here having the same conversation. He’s much further along, which is, again, a credit to our position coaches in (Giants QB coach) Brian Callahan and (Giants offensive quality control coach) Mike Snyder. These guys are spending a lot of time putting time in with J.J. and with Jake (Haener), just in case. So, at the same point in time, J.J. is spending a lot of time trying to learn everything, so that part has been great. Proud of him. But his is the beginning, but I’d say A+ right now,” Nagy said.

J.J. McCarthy Could Get Snaps in New York

With the Giants holding a 3-1 record, it’s fair to say that head coach John Harbaugh won’t rock the boat too much, and that’s why Winston is the team’s starter right now despite subpar personal numbers.

For New York, the only thing this team cares about is winning, so even though Winston hasn’t been great behind center, the fact that the team has won both his starts will give him the chance to run away with the interim starting QB job for now while starting QB Jaxson Dart is out for the season with a knee injury.

That said, if Winston begins to falter or if the Giants go on a losing skid, the team may quickly pivot over to McCarthy, especially since he is performing so well in practice with the team at the moment.

If he continues to excel behind the scenes, the Giants may be willing to give McCarthy snaps during a game, especially if Winston struggles during a game or if the Giants feel like McCarthy is the team’s best option at QB depending on how he looks in practice.

It does feel like, at the very least, McCarthy has surpassed Haener in the team’s depth chart at quarterback, so things are certainly moving in the right direction for the former 10th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Could he break out in New York? We’ll see, because he first needs the opportunity to get snaps. But as long as he’s doing all the right things in practice and impressing the coaching staff, his time will come.