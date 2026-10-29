Giants Pushed to Reunite With $74 Million Starter Before Trade Deadline

At 4-2-1, the New York Giants are leading the NFC East as they head into their bye in Week 8. With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Giants have an opportunity to add some important pieces that could help them secure their first division title since the 2011 season.

The Giants have already shown that they are invested in the 2026 season as they quickly made a move for quarterback J.J. McCarthy once Jaxson Dart went down.

Now, the team has been pitched the idea of reuniting with a former Giants defender, who may be available at the trade deadline.

Trade Pitch Sees New York Giants Reunite With Dalvin Tomlinson

Prior to Week 7, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed the New York Giants acquiring Dalvin Tomlinson from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

Barnwell wrote: “Tomlinson would be coming full circle after starting his career in New York. The well-traveled defensive tackle isn’t the interior disrupter we saw earlier in his career, but Tomlinson is also only two years removed from an 18-knockdown season with the Browns in 2024.

The Giants started the season thin on the interior after trading away Dexter Lawrence II and losing Roy Robertson-Harris to a torn Achilles. New York has gotten by through adding veterans such as Shelby Harris and DJ Reader, and Tomlinson would be another defensive tackle in that vein. The only Giants DT with a sack this season is CJ Okoye, so even a modest contribution from Tomlinson while playing about 35-40% of the defensive snaps would go a long way.”

Reaction to Potential Dalvin Tomlinson Trade

Regarding whether the New York Giants should make a potential trade for Tomlinson, Giants Wire’s Tyler Henry wrote: “A return to New York would bring Tomlinson full circle. The Giants selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft, and he spent his first four seasons with the franchise. At 32, he would be moving from a team well out of the playoff picture to a contender, where he could contribute in a rotational role the rest of the way.

New York could use the added depth inside. While a reunion with Tomlinson would not carry the same weight as Odell Beckham Jr.’s earlier this year, the veteran could still provide useful snaps over the final stretch of the season.

Other defensive line options could surface, including Tomlinson’s teammate Khalil Mack. The Giants were also connected to Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner prior to the trade Tuesday that sent Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday. Still, an experienced veteran like Tomlinson may offer the most cost-effective way to address a clear area of need.”

In his 10-year career, Tomlinson has registered 20.5 sacks and 39 tackles for loss. He has started four games for the Chargers this season. Tomlinson has earned over $74 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac.

The Giants are currently in the bottom 10 in rush defense. Adding an experienced interior defender could prove pivotal in New York making a postseason run.