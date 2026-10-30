New York Giants Defender Called Out: ‘Has Been a Disappointment’

Heading into their bye in Week 8, the New York Giants sit atop the NFC East with a 4-2-1 record. No other team in the NFC East has a winning record and while the division still appears wide open, this may be New York’s best chance to claim their first division title since the 2011 season.

Despite the team dealing with a large number of crushing injuries, head coach John Harbaugh has created a winning culture in his first season with the Giants. It’s hard not to be optimistic about the future of this franchise after seven games of the Harbaugh era.

However, the focus is still on the 2026 season and making a run to the playoffs. In order to do so, New York still needs to improve in certain areas. Among those is defensive line depth, an area in which one Giants analyst called a player a “disappointment.”

New York Giants Defender Called Out

Regarding what the New York Giants should fix, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina listed the defensive line depth. She wrote: “By far the most disappointing development of the 2026 season has been the performance of the defensive line depth behind starters Shelby Harris and D.J. Reader.

Second-year man Darius Alexander, whom the team undoubtedly hoped would continue to build on the flashes he showed at the end of last season, has been hot and cold, particularly in run defense.

C.J. Okoye has been a disappointment since the Giants acquired him in a trade with Baltimore, which received the Giants’ 2028 seventh-round draft pick.

Okoye has played 82 defensive snaps, 41 against the run, and has four tackles to show for it, two of them for loss. He was a healthy scratch for the team’s Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints.”

Okoye was acquired in a trade after the preseason concluded. After the trade, head coach John Harbaugh praised the player, saying, “We see him as an inside defender, defensive tackle, A-gap, B-gap player, run stopper, pocket pusher in terms of the pass game, and just a real big, physical player. So, kind of a type of guy we’ve been looking for, and we’re really excited to get him up here.”

Unfortunately, he has not been able to make the contributions that the team may have expected when trading for him.

Potential Defensive Line Reinforcements

Due to their defensive line issues, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named the Giants as a potential landing spot for defensive tackles Daron Payne and A’Shawn Robinson.

Regarding New York’s potential interest in Payne, Giants Wire’s Tyler Henry wrote: “Payne stands out as an obvious fit at a position where the Giants could use either a starter or additional depth. The team may have to pay an in-division premium if Washington is willing to part ways, but Payne could help improve the run defense.”

Meanwhile, of New York’s interest in Robinson, Henry added: “Robinson is a familiar face who could bring value back to his former team. He spent time with Big Blue in 2023, and even in his 11th season, the Giants could benefit from his experience and production.”