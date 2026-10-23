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New York Giants Suddenly Emerge as Top Trade Fit for Colts 3X Pro Bowler

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Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 24: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on prior to the start of preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Colts defeated the Eagles 27-13. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are currently sitting at the top of the NFC East with a 3-2-1 record

However, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys right behind them, the Giants should not be getting comfortable. Due to this, New York should be looking to add to their roster between now and the trade deadline.

One area that the Giants need to strengthen ahead of the deadline is their defense. It would be massive for them to bring in at least one star to their defense as they push for the playoffs.

Because of this, the Giants are now being connected to a notable trade candidate from the Indianapolis Colts.

New York Giants Emerge as Top Trade Fit for Colts Pro Bowler

Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 05: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers avoids a sack by DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter of the game at Bank of America Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

In his most recent trade board for The Athletic, Daniel Popper named the Giants one of the top trade fits for Colts star defensive end DeForest Buckner.

“Buckner voiced some pretty overt frustration after the Colts’ loss to the Titans in Week 6. ‘I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year,’ he told reporters in the locker room. The Colts traded for Buckner in March 2020. They made the postseason that year. They have missed the playoffs in each season since, while Buckner has been one of the best interior defenders in the league,” Popper wrote. “Best fits: 49ers, Bears, Raiders, Giants.”

Given the Giants’ big need for defensive help, it is entirely understandable why they are being linked to Buckner. He would certainly give their defense more dependability, as he has proven that he can still make a major impact.

Buckner is having a good season on a bad Colts team. In six games this campaign, he has posted four sacks and 26 combined tackles. With numbers like these, the three-time Pro Bowler would undoubtedly strengthen the Giants’ defense if brought in.

Giants Should Make a Major Move for Buckner

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts takes the field before the start of the Colts and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

With the Giants looking to prove that their start to the season is not a fluke, they should not be afraid to pull the trigger on a Buckner trade. He is exactly the kind of player who could help New York take another step forward if they brought him in.

Buckner’s experience would also make him a significant pickup for New York. It would not hurt for the Giants to bring in an 11-year NFL veteran. He could be a good mentor for the team’s younger players as they aim to make the playoffs.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Giants can swing a trade for him from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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