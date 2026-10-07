Ex-Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Gets Stern Warning After Signing With Vikings

After the New York Giants released the former three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was fair to wonder whether this was the end of the career of the former superstar wide receiver.

In three games with the New York Giants this season, Beckham Jr. failed to make much of an impact on the field as he did not register a reception and was targeted only once despite being active for the first three games of the season. Once New York needed his roster spot, the team moved on from the former wide receiver.

Perhaps surprisingly, Beckham Jr. has found another team. Despite remaining unsigned during the entire 2025 season, New York’s former wide receiver is now on his second NFL team this season as he joined the Minnesota Vikings practice squad ahead of Week 5. However, one Vikings analyst has given Beckham Jr. a clear warning on his potential role with the team.

Former New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Signs With Minnesota Vikings

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X: “Vikings are signing veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. to their practice squad, as @Schultz_Report reported.”

Meanwhile, NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X: “The #Vikings reached out to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after the #Giants moved on and showed significant interest.

Despite a 4-0 start, the offense has needed some juice. And OBJ will try to help bring that.

His relationship with Justin Jefferson is a plus, as well.”

Vikings on SI’s Trevor Ripley wrote of Minnesota’s latest signing: “Adding Beckham, who does have some familiarity with O’Connell from their time with the Rams, gives the Vikings another option as the fourth or fifth guy. It’s doubtful he’ll ascend enough to replace Jennings, but O’Connell may look for a more reliable route runner ahead of Felton or Price despite the obvious physical limitations.

Beckham hasn’t been able to produce at a high level for several years now, but Minnesota clearly thinks it can squeeze whatever juice he has left out of his game in a reserve role.”

Ripley added: “This will either be a fun redemption, or Beckham may be looking for another new home by November.”

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Giants Departure

Unfortunately, Beckham Jr.’s reunion with the New York Giants was short-lived and appeared to have ended unamicably.

Prior to him signing with the Vikings, Odell replied to a video that criticized those who’ve critiqued the wide receiver. Beckham Jr. replied on X, “I’ve give an official statement soon… ppl have no idea of what narrative to run with so they gotta go to one comment I made when I’m just shooting the Shxt. They would n will run with nothin if I gave it or didn’t… Shxt really wasn’t no small thing to me.”

After being released, Beckham Jr. mentioned being blindsided and shocked by the news. He did express a desire to continue his playing career, and will now have a chance to do so on a Minnesota Vikings team that is currently undefeated, but has struggled offensively.