Giants Urged to Explore Trade for WR & Former 1st-Round Pick

The New York Giants are learning quickly that what they thought all along about wide receiver Malik Nabers is true — he really is one of the NFL’s handful of elite players at his position.
What Nabers needs now is help beyond standout tight end Isaiah Likely, and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed a trade target who could provide it: Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver and former 1st-round pick Quentin Johnson.
Knox called the Giants the “Ideal Landing Spot” for Johnston in a trade.
The Chargers insist they’re not sellers, but they’re still sitting at 0-6. That means they will likely make moves before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.
“Even if the Chargers were clinging to playoff hopes, moving fourth-year receiver Quentin Johnston would make some level of sense,” Knox wrote on October 29. “The 2023 first-round pick showed some flashes of promise over the last two seasons but has again disappeared in the offense this year. Through five appearances, Johnston has just eight catches for 165 yards … The New York Giants could provide Johnston with a great landing spot if he is on the move. New York is pushing for a playoff spot, has an intriguing collection of young offensive playmakers, and could use another dynamic receiver to complement Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields this season and beyond. The Giants also happen to employ offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was the Chargers’ OC when Johnston topped 700 receiving yards in both 2024 and 2025.”
Johnston Played Way Into 1st Round in CFP
Johnston, 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, played his way into the first round in his final season at TCU in 2022 with 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and 6 touchdowns, but in 3 seasons with the Chargers has yet to establish himself as a WR1 — a role that was taken out from under his feet by Ladd McConkey.
In his rookie year, Johnston had 38 receptions for 431 yards and 2 touchdowns. He bumped those numbers up to 55 receptions for 711 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2024 but missed 2 games due to injuries.
In 2025, Johnston posted career highs of 51 receptions for 735 yards and 8 touchdowns, but missed three games due to injuries.
Giants Not Backing Away From Trades
The Giants have already made a trade this season for a 1st-round pick who is already in the starting lineup — quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
The Giants cut a deal with the Minnesota Vikings for McCarthy, a 2024 1st-round pick, in exchange for a Day 3 pick and inserted him into the starting lineup in his third game — a 24-21 win over the Houston Texans in Week 7.
Now sitting alone in first place in the NFC East Division for the first time since 2015, it might behoove the Giants to find more players for McCarthy to throw the ball to besides Nabers.
Giants Urged to Explore Trade for WR & Former 1st-Round Pick