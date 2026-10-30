Giants Urged to Explore Trade for WR & Former 1st-Round Pick

The New York Giants are learning quickly that what they thought all along about wide receiver Malik Nabers is true — he really is one of the NFL’s handful of elite players at his position.

What Nabers needs now is help beyond standout tight end Isaiah Likely, and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed a trade target who could provide it: Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver and former 1st-round pick Quentin Johnson.

Knox called the Giants the “Ideal Landing Spot” for Johnston in a trade.

The Chargers insist they’re not sellers, but they’re still sitting at 0-6. That means they will likely make moves before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.