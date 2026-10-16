$38 Million Ex-Giants Starting WR Released by Colts

After almost a decade with the New York Giants, former starting wide receiver Darius Slayton might be on his way to getting a crash course in life as an NFL journeyman.

Less than one month after signing with the Indianapolis Colts, Slayton got his walking papers on Friday morning.

“Colts released veteran WR Darius Slayton,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

“The Colts have moved on from Darius Slayton,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

An injury may have led to his release.

“Slay wasn’t able to catch on with DJ in Indy,” USA Today’s Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account. “Knee issue popped up last week.”

Darius Slayton Only Recently Signed With Colts

Slayton signed with the Colts on September 21.

“Veteran WR Darius Slayton is signing with the Colts,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account after the signing. “With Alec Pierce dealing with a heel injury, Indianapolis turns to Slayton, who played the past seven seasons with the Giants — and now reunites with Daniel Jones.”

“Sources: The Colts are signing former Giants WR Darius Slayton,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Slayton compiled 296 catches for 4,435 yards and 22 TDs during his seven-year tenure in New York.”

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Giants Made Surprise Move to Release Slayton

Slayton’s September 7 release came as a surprise. He played 8 seasons for the Giants and banked approximately $38.5 million in career earnings.

“The Giants released WR Darius Slayton,” Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Darius Slayton has quietly become one of the more productive WRs the Giants have had, ranking top 15 all-time in both catches and yards. The former 5th-round pick was also the team’s longest-tenured player.”

“The Giants have announced the release of WR Darius Slayton,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “The 2019 fifth-round pick moves on after 296 catches in 106 games over seven seasons in East Rutherford.”

“Slayton had $9.8 million of his $12.3 million salary already guaranteed, so while they save $2.5 million by not having him on the Week 1 roster, Giants will be paying him a lot to play somewhere else this year,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote on his official X account.