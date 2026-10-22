Giants Announce Signing of Former Eagles Player Days Before Texans Game

On Sunday, the 3-2-1 New York Giants will take on the 2-4 Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

The New York Giants remain atop the NFC East, which has been perhaps the most disappointing division in the NFL. However, that presents the Giants with an opportunity to win the division for the first time since 2011.

After Week 6’s loss against the New Orleans Saints, it has been a news-filled week for the New York Giants. The team made a quarterback change, replacing Jameis Winston with J.J. McCarthy, and also released running back Najee Harris, who was the team’s starter against the Saints.

In the middle of that, the Giants also announced a roster move as they signed an offensive lineman, who started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York Giants Sign Offensive Lineman

After Wednesday’s practice session, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh announced a signing, saying, “We also acquired a player from the Colts, Josh Sills, an offensive lineman, who we took off the practice squad, so he’ll be on our roster going forward.”

Regarding the move, Giants Wire’s Dan Benton wrote: “The move comes as the Giants deal with injuries to their top three offensive tackles, all of whom missed Wednesday’s session.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas has managed a groin issue since Week 2 and has played sparingly at times. Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is dealing with a calf injury that forced him to miss last week’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Marcus Mbow appeared to suffer an injury late in that contest.”

Benton added of Sills’s trajectory: “Sills, 28, is a 6-foot-6, 325-pound lineman who went undrafted in 2022 after playing at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in consecutive seasons. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent, appeared in one game as a rookie, and was claimed by the Colts in 2023.

Across his career, he has played in 21 games without a start, logging 41 offensive snaps while contributing more extensively on special teams. Though primarily used as a guard, his size and experience provide additional depth as the Giants navigate their tackle situation.”

Giants’ Injury Status

Hopefully Sills’ signing does not mean the Giants will be without any of their top offensive linemen.

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of New York’s injuries is Andrew Thomas’s status. Thomas has been absent from a majority of New York’s practice sessions this season and did not return during the Giants’ game against the Saints despite clearing concussion protocol.

Regarding Thomas’ status, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote: “Thomas, who has sat out Wednesday and Thursday over the past several weeks and returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday and Saturday before being cleared to play, is someone to watch this week.

Last week he came out of the game just before the big fourth-quarter comeback attempt against the Saints; the veteran left tackle was visibly laboring through his groin injury throughout the game.”

Perhaps the Giants opt to rest Thomas on Sunday, allowing him two weeks to heal before New York returns from their bye in Week 9.