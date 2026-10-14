Giants May Make J.J. McCarthy Change: “Imminently”

On Sunday against the Commanders, quarterback J.J. McCarthy made his debut for the New York Giants as he played five snaps during the tie.

However, despite McCarthy seeing his first action with the Giants, the calls for him to be moved into the starting lineup quieted down as starter Jameis Winston threw for 326 passing yards and three touchdowns while putting the Giants in a position to win the game in overtime.

Despite Winston’s performance, one NFL insider has stated that McCarthy may still see the field soon for New York, as they perhaps expand on his usage going forward.

New York Giants Get Major J.J. McCarthy Update From NFL Insider

After the New York Giants’ Week 5 game, NFL insider Jason La Canfora said, “It Could Be JJ Time Imminently in New York.”

La Canfora wrote: “Look for the Giants to turn to youngster JJ McCarthy for key spots within games with more frequency moving forward.

The Giants run game has bogged down with veteran Jameis Winston, no threat to run or operate an option-based offense, at quarterback, and they need to be quicker to rotate QBs in certain situations. Giants run-game coordinator Greg Roman was brought in because of Dart’s skillset. McCarthy has major issues throwing the ball with touch and accuracy, but his presence would alter the way teams defend New York at the line of scrimmage and create some running lanes for others.

When Skattebo was effective, it was in a backfield that forced teams to defend the QB in the run game.

These execs believe Giants coach John Harbaugh will come to this conclusion quickly, and he dabbled with it for a few plays Sunday.

They landed McCarthy over other trade options for a reason and need more multiplicity in the run game (veteran Najee Harris could bump Skattebo, too). Winston keeps rallying in the second half and needs to stay at the helm, with more of a rotation.”

J.J. McCarthy’s Role

Prior to Week 5, head coach John Harbaugh expressed his displeasure with New York’s running game and lack of explosive plays.

When asked whether he liked what he saw out of the Giants’ plays featuring McCarthy, Harbaugh replied, “I do, and I think we’ll grow. We just have to see, it just all depends. I mean, the thing to me is, by any means necessary. We’re in a situation now where it’s by any means necessary. So we’re all on board for whoever, however. That’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve had guys bring [everybody we can], to whatever extent we have to. Sometimes it’s gonna work. Most of the time, it’s gonna work, we hope if we’re gonna get to where we want to go, and sometimes it’s not. So, we had a chance in a couple of those to make big plays. One of them got called back because of the formation. We had an illegal motion, so gotta clean some of that stuff up.”

Perhaps McCarthy’s role grows if New York’s run game remains stagnant. The Giants are currently 16th in the NFL in rushing yards per game, but are in the bottom 10 in yards per rush attempt.