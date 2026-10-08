Giants WR Malik Nabers Shares Blunt Message Before Commanders Game

In Week 4, the New York Giants improved to 3-1 with a 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Against the Cardinals, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers had his first 100-yard game since Week 2 of the 2025 season. On Sunday, Nabers finished with six receptions for 112 receiving yards on seven targets. Despite his success, Nabers appeared frustrated with his lack of involvement in New York’s offense during the second half.

Now, Malik Nabers has shared why he was frustrated during Sunday’s game against Arizona.

New York Giants Wide Receiver Malik Nabers Shares Blunt Message on Lack of Targets

When asked about his behavior on the sideline during New York’s game against Arizona, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers replied, “I felt like I didn’t get targeted much after halftime. So, that was just a thing. It’s just – I felt like creating explosives down the field was just helping us get in a better position to score touchdowns. Some of those plays didn’t come my way, so just trying to figure out why.”

Nabers added that he spoke to Giants head coach John Harbaugh after the game. Nabers said, “Yeah, I talked to him just about – just trying to clarify on – I think we need to implement more things after halftime. Just also trying to give me the ball down the field to create some of those opportunities for us to gain more points. It felt like during the first half when we did that, it kind of led into the right direction with scoring touchdowns in the red zone. And just – after that, we just couldn’t get going. So, I felt like the offense was needing a spark and I wanted to be that spark, so I was just trying to figure out what was going on, and what was the thought process on going into after halftime and coming out, what was the talk that he had with the coaches on implementing things down the field – we had a talk about it.”

Additionally, the wide receiver did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Nabers stated that his knee felt more sore than usual, but there appears to be no real concern regarding his availability for Sunday’s game.

Giants Offensive Coordinator Comments on Nabers

Matt Nagy said he likes Malik Nabers wanting the ball. "As long as it's done the right way." Nagy said he'd be "crazy" to mess with Nabers' competitiveness. They talked on Tuesday and they "definitely want to get him the ball a lot." https://t.co/y09xa1MKWg pic.twitter.com/5Gh3ikv1eP — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 8, 2026

Meanwhile, New York Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said of Nabers’ lack of targets, “We had a great conversation on Tuesday. He’s in a great spot. We definitely want to get him the ball a lot.”

Nagy added that he likes Nabers wanting the ball, but said “as long as it’s done the right way.”

While Nabers was not content with his usage during Week 4, it was a step in the right direction as the wide receiver had his best game since returning from injury. However, Nabers did not view it that way. He said, “I think everybody’s saying it’s a breakout because I scored and got 100 yards. I could have done that game one, but I just slipped a couple times, and the ball just didn’t come my way, or we just didn’t complete on some routes. So, I don’t know why everybody’s saying it’s a breakout game. I kind of feel like that was a basic game. I could have done more.”