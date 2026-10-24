Giants Coach Shares Honest Message on J.J. McCarthy Before Texans Game

On Sunday, the New York Giants will feature their third different starting quarterback as they are set to start J.J. McCarthy against the Houston Texans in Week 7.

McCarthy saw the field briefly over the past two weeks. Against the Commanders in Week 5, McCarthy was brought in to run a specific package, which did not have much success. Then, in Week 6, McCarthy replaced veteran quarterback Jameis Winston, who was struggling against the Saints, and nearly led the Giants to an improbable fourth-quarter comeback

McCarthy tied a franchise record for the most passing yards in the fourth quarter, despite apparently not knowing the entirety of the playbook, according to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Now, Nagy has shared how prepared McCarthy is for the opportunity against the Houston Texans.

New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Shares Honest Message on J.J. McCarthy

Regarding J.J. McCarthy’s progress learning the playbook, New York Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said, “Probably about a week ago is when you felt like – we all felt that, hey, he’s definitely ready for sure to be the number two in case something happens. Is he 100 percent? No. And now going into it, we would not have had the discussion if we didn’t think he could do it. We fully feel as a staff, (Quarterbacks) Coach (Brian) Callahan has done an amazing job working with him and getting him ready. We feel confident about it. And now for us, it’s a matter of doing what he does well and what we do well to put it all together.”

Nagy added, “Just the confidence of him being able to, in practice, talk to us about the scheme, where his eyes are going in the pass game, where he’s snapping the ball with a motion or a shift. We knew it wasn’t probably 100 percent, but for him to be able to go – if there was a shoestring with Jameis and he got hurt or something, he could go in there and function. Whereas the first two weeks, I had a highlighted call sheet that if something happened and he was in, these were the plays. It was probably 50 percent. Last week it was probably 90 percent. Now this week it’s going to be 100 percent.”

Potential Changes With J.J. McCarthy in Starting Lineup

Giants on SI’s Mike D’Abate wrote of the potential changes New York’s offense could see with McCarthy in the lineup: “With the Giants’ running backs struggling to run the ball, McCarthy’s ground-game ability makes him an intriguing weapon for Nagy’s offense. Still, the 23-year-old can also run an efficient passing offense.

After all, McCarthy is less than one week removed from logging the most passing yards in a fourth quarter by any player this season, and the second-most passing yards in a fourth quarter by any quarterback who didn’t start over the last 25 seasons.

Still, facing a Texans defense that has compiled 18 sacks is daunting for any quarterback, let alone one about to make his first start in a New York uniform.”