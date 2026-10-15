Giants Announce Bleak Injury Update on Abdul Carter Before Saints Game

On Sunday, the New York Giants will take on the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium.

After five weeks, the Giants lead the NFC East with a 3-1-1 record; however, despite the strong start, it has been a tumultuous first five weeks for New York.

During the team’s second game of the season, they lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart after he suffered a season-ending injury. Then, the team lost Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns to a season-ending injury.

Even with the adversity, the Giants have rallied and managed some impressive performances. Unfortunately, entering Week 6, it does not appear as if the adversity is over for New York as one of their top performers remains absent from practice.

New York Giants Announce Abdul Carter Injury Update

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan posted on X: “LT Andrew Thomas (groin), RT Jermaine Eluemunor (calf) and OLB Abdul Carter (calf) all worked on the side with trainers during the open portion of practice. Not great that all three weren’t in uniform”

Following Thursday’s practice, the New York Giants listed star second-year player Abdul Carter as a “DNP (did not participate)” on the team’s official injury report.

After Wednesday’s practice, where Carter also did not participate, head coach John Harbaugh said of the talented pass rusher, “He’s doing well, doing very well.”

Carter was not listed on the injury report heading into Week 5, meaning he suffered his calf injury during the team’s game against the Washington Commanders.

While back-to-back absences would typically result in a player missing Sunday’s game, the Giants have already activated players despite not practicing during the week.

Reaction to Abdul Carter’s Injury

Regarding the news of Carter being injured, RoundTable Sport’s Matthew Schmidt described it as “beyond terrifying” for the Giants. Schmidt wrote: “Calf issues can be tricky, and for a player like Carter who relies heavily on his explosiveness and burst, it can become a very serious problem.

Harbaugh doesn’t sound too concerned, so hopefully, it’s just something minor and Carter is being held out as a precautionary measure.

But the Giants are already without Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux has been a non-factor through the first five games.

The last thing New York’s ailing pass rush needs is for Carter to be sidelined, too. Carter has logged two sacks and six quarterback hits thus far, so it’s not like he’s been a game-wrecker. But he has been, by far, the Giants’ best pass rusher, and he was No. 3 overall pick in 2025 for a reason.

New York has managed just eight sacks as a team heading into Week 6, which ranks toward the bottom of the NFL.”

If Carter were to miss Sunday’s game, that would put more pressure on Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has yet to register a sack this season. Despite Schmidt’s comments on Thibodeaux and his lack of sacks, head coach John Harbaugh believes Thibodeaux is playing good football, as he said, “I think you guys are underestimating what Kayvon’s bringing to the table. The plays that he’s making and the contribution he’s making. Everybody wants to talk about stats. Stats are important. They’re production. That’s a big thing. But the tape is what tells the story. I think if you study the tape, you’ll see a lot of really good plays. A lot of very physical plays and a lot of good football plays. And production will come off of that.”