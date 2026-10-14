Giants Give Surprising Injury Update on Breakout Star

Few defensive players are operating at the level of New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter right now, so any injury news on the 2025 No. 3 overall pick is cause for concern.

That’s why Carter’s appearance on Wednesday’s injury report for the Giants with a calf issue raised eyebrows — as did head coach John Harbaugh’s predictably frosty response to questions about his health.

Harbaugh was asked about Carter after he wasn’t participating in Wednesday’s practice.

“He’s doing well, he’s doing very well,” Harbaugh said. “He’ll be on the injury report, and that status will come out at 4.”

“John Harbaugh not providing any details on Abdul Carter beyond saying he will be on the injury report today,” USA Today’s Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “So we wait.”

Carter Putting Together Dominant Season

Carter, 6-foot-3 and 252 pounds, has 14 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 2 TFLs, 6 QB hits, 17 QB pressures, and 1 forced fumble through 5 games for the Giants, who are 3-1-1 and, for the first time since 2015, alone in first place in the NFC East.

Those numbers don’t tell the full story of Carter’s season. Pro Football Focus rates Carter an 84.6 overall grade through 5 games — putting him 4th out of 106 eligible edge rushers.

The Giants host the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

“Abdul Carter will be on the injury report but he’s doing well, coach John Harbaugh said,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “I’m not expecting it to be anything overly concerning.”

Giants Already Lost 1 Elite Edge Rusher

Carter’s high level of play comes after the Giants suffered a crushing blow early in the season when NFL All-Pro edge rusher Brian Burns suffered a season-ending knee injury in a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Burns, who is playing on a 5-year, $141 million contract, finished second in the NFL with 18.5 sacks in 2025 and earned NFL All-Pro honors for the first time.