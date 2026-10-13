Giants Promote Former Steelers Starter to 53-Man Roster

The New York Giants like what they have seen from linebacker and special-teams standout Malik Harrison—enough that he’s getting a bump to the 53-man roster after playing in 4 of 5 regular-season games for the first-place Giants.

“Giants sign OLB Malik Harrison to the 53-man roster,” USA Today’s Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “He was out of PSQ elevations and was working through an injury last two weeks. Harrison is a core special teamer.”

“The Giants have signed LB Malik Harrison from the practice squad to the main 53-man roster,” Giants reporter Doug Rush wrote on his official X account. “Harrison had already been elevated the maximum 3 times from the practice squad to the main roster for games. Now he’s officially on the main 53-man roster of the Giants.”

Malik Harrison: Starter for Both Ravens & Steelers

Harrison was a 3rd-round pick (No. 98 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft after earning All-Big Ten honors at Ohio State in 2019.

He played in all 16 regular-season games as a rookie, including 6 starts, and missed 3 games in 2021 after he was shot in the leg outside a Cleveland nightclub in November 2021. Harrison started 8 games in 2022 and 2023, and 7 in 2024 before signing a free-agent deal with the Steelers.

Harrison, 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, signed a 2-year, $10 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the 2025 season. In his lone season in Pittsburgh, he played 11 games, including 9 starts.

Malik Harrison: Valuable Special Teams Asset

Harrison can truly help the Giants by adding inside linebacker depth behind Tremaine Edmunds and Reese, as well as on special teams, where he’s been invaluable throughout his career. In his 1st 5 seasons, Harrison was on the field for an average of 76.9 percent of special-teams snaps with the Ravens.

“The Steelers owed Malik Harrison $4.75 million in salary this season after signing him to a two-year, $10 million deal in free agency last year,” Steelers reporter Ray Fittipaldo wrote on X. “He didn’t play at all on defense in the final two preseason games.”