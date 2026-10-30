NFL Insider Reveals New York Giants Trade Deadline Plans

After New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2, it would have been hard to envision a scenario where the Giants were buyers at the NFL trade deadline.

In fact, even two weeks ago it appeared unlikely as New York struggled against the New Orleans Saints. However, an impressive win over the Houston Texans, highlighted by strong performances from quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the team’s running game has shifted the conversation around the Giants.

Now, New York appears to be in prime position to claim its first division title since the 2011 season. And with the trade deadline rapidly approaching, one NFL insider has provided insight into the Giants’ plans.

Insider Reveals New York Giants’ Interest in Defensive Tackles

NFL insider Albert Breer reported that the New York Giants are “sniffing around on defensive tackles.”

New York was previously linked to two defensive tackles by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The first is Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne.. Regarding Payne’s availability, Fowler wrote: “Washington dealt key defensive pieces at the deadline three years ago and could be faced with a similar predicament this time with Payne, who’s 29 and still has value. Payne is a 2027 free agent with a $16.4 million base this year. But the NFC East is also winnable, despite Washington’s 1-4-1 record, so that could be a point in favor of the Commanders keeping him. Jacksonville is a potential fit, with some in the league noting the Jaguars could use a versatile interior player with pass-rush ability and have looked for that since the offseason.”

The second is a familiar name in Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, who started 13 games for the Giants in the 2023 season. Fowler wrote of his availability: “Robinson is a name that a few teams floated to me because he’s still a productive interior player and a veteran who could help a contending team”

Defensive Line Help

While the Giants have impressed despite the onslaught of injuries they’ve suffered, defensive line depth has been a disappointment this season.

Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote of New York’s depth issues at the position: “By far the most disappointing development of the 2026 season has been the performance of the defensive line depth behind starters Shelby Harris and D.J. Reader.

When Harris and Reader need a breather, the Giants have become more susceptible to big-play runs, with opposing rushers averaging 4.4 yards per carry when one or both are on the field and 5.2 yards per carry when neither is.

The Giants have added defensive lineman Dean Lowry to the mix, signing him to the practice squad this week. But if Big Blue does nothing else this week, it has to zero in on the defensive line, given what the braintrust has seen so far from the depth.”

It is a positive development that the Giants are aware that it is an issue. Hopefully, the team can address its defensive line issues and improve its chances of reaching the playoffs this season.