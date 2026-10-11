Is Odell Beckham Jr. Playing Today? Why WR Has Not Caught a Pass for Minnesota

Prior to Sunday’s NFL action, the Minnesota Vikings elevated former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the practice squad.

They did so despite Beckham Jr. having only recently signed with the Vikings during the week. Minnesota signed the receiver after the veteran was released by the New York Giants after three weeks.

Beckham Jr.’s reunion with the New York Giants did not last long as the veteran failed to make an impact during three regular season games. In those three games, Beckham played limited snaps and did not register a reception while being targeted only once. Despite this, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who worked with Beckham during the wide receiver’s stint with the Los Angeles Rams, appeared confident in getting production out of the former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

However, even though Beckham Jr. was elevated ahead of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, he is not currently playing as he was listed as an inactive heading into the game.

Former New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Inactive

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X: “Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is active today vs. the Saints.

Vikings WRs Jordan Addison and Odell Beckham Jr. are inactive today.”

While it appeared that Beckham Jr. could make his Minnesota Vikings debut in Week 5, the former New York Giants wide receiver was inactive as superstar receiver Justin Jefferson was able to suit up for Minnesota.

Despite not playing, Beckham’s elevation on Saturday does count as one of three possible practice squad elevations. He is eligible to be elevated two more times from the practice squad before the Vikings have to officially sign him to the team’s active roster.

A recent example of a player exhausting his elevations is Braxton Berrios with the New York Giants. Berrios was elevated from the practice squad three times, but he was signed to the active roster in Week 4. His signing led to Beckham Jr.’s release from New York. While the Giants could have signed him to the team’s practice squad, it appeared both sides were ready to move on.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Status

Prior to listing him as active, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell stated that he believed Beckham Jr. could be ready to play on Sunday, as he said, “I’ve seen him do it before. The good thing about our system is we’ve got some mechanisms that either he can quickly learn and know those are absolutes if we need to go that route in the game, if he were to be elevated.”

Meanwhile, the veteran wide receiver appears happy to have joined the Vikings, saying, ““It seemed as if he wanted me to be here. It always feels better when you’re doing it for somebody where it feels like their heart is there for it.”