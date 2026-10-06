Giants Get Big Jayden Daniels News Ahead of Commanders Game

On Sunday, the New York Giants will face off against their NFC East division rival, the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

Most recently, the Giants improved to 3-1 with a 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, Washington fell to 3-1 as they lost 30-13 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Commanders were without quarterback Jayden Daniels, who suffered an injury during the team’s Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Daniels has now missed back-to-back games. Additionally, backup Marcus Mariota left Washington’s Week 4 game against Indianapolis with an injury.

However, it does appear likely that the Giants will face off against Daniels in Week 5.

New York Giants Get Big Jayden Daniels News Before Week 5

Before facing off against the New York Giants, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said, “The goal is for him to have a full week of practice, a full week and start on Sunday.”

Regarding the news, Giants Wire’s Dan Benton wrote: “The Washington Commanders plan to start quarterback Jayden Daniels against the New York Giants in Week 5, putting the dual-threat passer back under center after a two-game absence.

Daniels dislocated his left, non-throwing elbow in Week 2 at Dallas, the same elbow he dislocated last November.”

Meanwhile, Washington Commanders senior writer Zach Shelby wrote of Daniels’ recovery from the injury: “Daniels has looked normal during portions of practice open to media members. He moves with the same fluidity, makes his throws and cracks a smile while joking with his teammates. The only difference is the brace, which prevents him from fully extending his elbow. He’ll wear that brace for the rest of the season, Quinn said, in an effort to reduce the possibility of dislocating the elbow for a third time.

It’s not a decision that Daniels or the team made lightly. Daniels spoke with multiple specialists across the country to get as much information as possible about his injury before deciding on his next steps, which could have included surgery to repair and strengthen the injury. He and the Commanders got good news on that front, as it was decided that Daniels would not need surgery to play again this season.”

Giants’ Thoughts on Daniels

The positive from the Giants knowing who they will have to face on Sunday is that the team will have plenty of time to prepare for Daniels. Giants head coach John Harbaugh said, “we’re going to have to prepare for Jayden. I mean, that’s got to be, until they say he’s not playing, we’re assuming he’s playing and we’ll be preparing for all the things he does, as if he was 100 percent healthy. They’re not going to put him out there if he’s not ready to play. So, that’s the way we’ll approach it.”

Regarding how Washington is different when Daniels is playing, Harbaugh said, “He’s different. He’s a premier quarterback who can operate just in all those modalities. Is that a good word? I mean, he can RPO. He’s quarterback driven. It’s drop back pass. It’s under center. It’s under center, play-action, downhill run game. He does it all. He’s a very accurate passer. Outside throwing lanes, especially accurate, which is tough. Nice touch underneath. I mean, he’s proven himself to be a very, very dangerous quarterback, obviously. So, yeah, premier guy and it looks like we’re going to get him, so we’re going to have to be at our best.”