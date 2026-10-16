New York Giants Urged to Trade for Star Wide Receiver in Massive Move

The New York Giants have certainly been a nice story early on this season.

At the time of this writing, the Giants are at the top of the NFC East with a 3-1-1 record. This was after they finished last season with a 4-13 record. Thus, they have shown clear improvement early on this season and are doing so with quarterback Jaxson Dart done for the year.

With the way the Giants are playing this season, they are setting themselves up to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline. One clear area that they should aim to improve is their offense. Bringing in another wide receiver, in particular, would be smart for New York.

Due to this, the Giants are now being linked to a star wide receiver trade candidate.

New York Giants Urged to Trade for Star Wide Receiver

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Gary Davenport urged the Giants to trade for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Davenport also named New York as the best landing spot for the Browns star.

“Best Landing Spot: New York Giants,” Davenport wrote. “The Giants could use an upgrade at their second receiver spot over Darnell Mooney, and Jeudy has familiarity with current Giants quarterback Jameis Winston—Winston started seven games for the Browns in 2024, and he and Jeudy had a strong rapport over that stretch.”

Seeing the Giants be named a fit for Jeudy makes a lot of sense. They need to improve at the wide receiver position if they hope to be a real threat this year. Thus, it would be entirely understandable if they made a serious push for Jeudy between now and the trade deadline.

Jeudy has been creating a lot of chatter in the rumor mill ahead of the deadline, too. Thus, it would not be surprising if the Giants are among the teams watching him. However, when noting that he is a star when playing at his best, New York will have plenty of competition to land him.

Should the Giants Make This Move?

Given the Giants’ need for another high-impact wide receiver, they should make a trade for Jeudy. He would make their offense look significantly stronger on paper and could thrive on a team on the rise like the Giants.

Jeudy has shown in the past that he is capable of being a game-changer. This was especially the case during his 2024 Pro Bowl season, as he recorded a career-high 1,229 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. He has also posted over 750 receiving yards in four seasons during his career. Thus, he could be an excellent pickup for a team like the Giants.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Giants strike a deal for Jeudy this season. He would make New York’s roster look more complete.