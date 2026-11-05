Giants Get Major Jonathan Taylor Trade Update Before Week 9

On Sunday, the 4-2-1 New York Giants will take on the 2-6 Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Who the starting running back for the New York Giants will be on Sunday remains a question mark. Cam Skattebo, who is coming off a career-best performance against the Houston Texans, is dealing with a hamstring injury, which has sidelined him in New York’s practices.. Tyrone Tracy Jr. went on injured reserve after the Texans game. As things stand, veteran Devin Singletary may get the start for New York.

Meanwhile, rumors continue to surge about the Giants landing Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in a blockbuster trade.

However, a new report indicates that a potential trade may have to wait after Week 9.

New York Giants Learn of Jonathan Taylor Decision Before Week 9

NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X: “Sources: The #Colts have received plenty of calls on several players, including Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Grover Stewart and others.

But the belief around the league is that, barring an offer that blows them away, Indianapolis plans to wait until after Sunday’s game vs the Cowboys before revisiting the offers on the table and making the trades that make sense on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the deadline.”

Sources: The #Colts have received plenty of calls on several players, including Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Grover Stewart and others. But the belief around the league is that, barring an offer that blows them away, Indianapolis plans to wait until after Sunday’s game vs the… https://t.co/R9AJq2MRRR pic.twitter.com/1p08ZP9gIi — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 5, 2026

While the Indianapolis Colts originally appeared reluctant to trade their star running back, reports have indicated that the team appears more likely than not to move on from Taylor. Additionally, the New York Giants appear firmly in the mix, with ESPN insider Dan Graziano even predicting they would be the ones to land the star running back.

However, a potential complication also exists. NFL insider Jordan Schultz said regarding New York’s interest in Taylor, “The difficult part, teams have told me, is that the Giants don’t have a 4th- or 5th-round pick in 2027.”

Giants’ Backup Plan

Days before the trade deadline, it appears that the New York Giants will try to improve their roster, as they have a chance of claiming their first division title since the 2011 season.

One Giants analyst suggested that even if they don’t land Taylor, they could pursue another talented running back at the deadline. Giants on SI’s Stephen Lebitsch pitched the idea of going after Titans running back Tony Pollard.

Lebitsch wrote: “However, the Giants’ chances of casting the winning bid for Taylor’s services feel extremely unlikely given the Colts’ reported asking price of a huge haul of draft capital. The Giants are already missing a couple of mid-round picks in 2027, and a slew of other reported suitors have more to offer.

If the Giants bow out of the bidding for Taylor or lose it, the next best option, assuming he’s available for a trade, is Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard.

Since the start of the 2021 season, Pollard has topped 130 carries and 719 yards in every year while averaging 4.65 yards per carry.

That includes four consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns, two with the Cowboys and two more after joining the Titans in 2024. He also has 32 rushing touchdowns, which ranks 14th among active running backs since the 2021 season.”