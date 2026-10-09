New York Giants Urged to Trade for Dolphins 6-Foot-3 LB in Bold Move

After finishing last season with a 4-13 record, the New York Giants currently have a 3-1 record so far this campaign.

With the Giants having such a good start to the season, there is a real chance that they will add to their roster in the coming weeks. One area that they should be aiming to improve before the trade deadline is their defense.

Due to this, the Giants are being urged to trade for a notable linebacker during the early stages of the season.

New York Giants Urged to Trade for Miami Dolphins Linebacker Josh Uche

In a recent article for FanSided, Zachary Rotman named the Giants among the top potential landing spots for Dolphins linebacker Josh Uche.

“Given where they’re headed standings-wise, they’re another team that needs to be offloading veteran talent. Josh Uche is a no-brainer in that regard,” Rotman wrote. “Potential landing spots: Giants, Chiefs, Patriots.”

Seeing the Giants be named a potential landing spot for Uche is not difficult to understand. They could use another linebacker, and Uche would be a fascinating player for them to add to their roster because of it.

There is a good chance that Uche could be on the move, too. This is because the Dolphins currently have a 0-4 record. Thus, if Miami ends up making him available, the Giants would be wise to make a move for him.

Looking at Uche

Uche signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins in free agency back in March. In four games with the Dolphins since then, he has one sack to go along with 17 combined tackles. This was after he had one sack and 23 combined tackles in 12 games for the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Overall, Uche has had a decent start to the season for the struggling Dolphins. Due to this, it would make sense if the Giants tried to bring him in. If they did, he would provide them with another veteran linebacker and would help boost their defense.

Uche has appeared in 80 career NFL games over seven seasons split between the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Eagles, and Dolphins. Over that span, he has posted 22.5 sacks and 126 combined tackles. With a resume like this, it would be understandable if the Giants looked to add him to their group. It will be interesting to see if they end up doing just that this campaign.